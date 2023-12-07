Tilray Brands Presents the Best Holiday Gifts for Whiskey Enthusiasts and Craft Beer Lovers

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company is pleased to present its 2023 holiday spirits and craft brew gift ideas. This curated selection features award-winning drinks from Tilray Brands’ portfolio of craft beverage brands.



Whiskies to Gift and Sip

Breckenridge Distillery , the highly awarded spirits brand, offers premium spirits for the holiday season:

Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey : One of the most awarded craft bourbons in the U.S. Aged for a minimum of three years in charred new American oak barrels and blended to reveal the unique qualities of this high-rye bourbon whiskey. It offers a deep honey-amber hue with pronounced aromas of butterscotch, candied orange, and apple; dry cacao and brown sugar envelop the tongue as the spirit lingers with notes of vanilla and white pepper.



Breckenridge High Proof : Named World’s Best Blended Whiskey at the World Whiskies Award, this award-winning whiskey is a perfectly blended bourbon, but with a twist, bottled at a gripping 105 proof, delivering a masterful combination of rich dark caramel, toasted almonds, burnt baker’s chocolate, and dried orange peel, with a lingering finish of vanilla and spice.



Breckenridge PX Sherry Cask Finish : A 3-time Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards and a Double Gold Winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Awards, this PX Sherry Cask Finish is a unique blend of flavors from the barrels of the luscious, syrupy Andalusian dessert wine, that complements the sweet oak and vanilla character of Breckenridge’s world-renowned rich, spicy, Bourbon Whiskey; it gracefully emerges from the wine’s ripe fruity vessels with complex layers of fig compote, marmalade, and licorice.



For the True Craft Beer Fans

SweetWater Brewing Company , known for its iconic 420 Pale Ale and hoppy IPAs, presents its holiday seasonal brews:

Georgia Brown Ale : The malt bill in this ale gives a subtle nutty & toasty flavor, while the chocolate malt provides a rich cocoa flavor with aromas that range from roasted coffee to chocolate-covered dark fruits. This ale provides a clean floral, fruity, and herbal notes.



Festive Ale : A cheerfully spiced winter warmer with big, complex flavors. Loaded with Centennial and Golding Hops and capped with a dose of cinnamon and ground mace, Festive Ale is a high-octane brew that keeps drinkers warm and toasty through the winter.

Montauk Brewing Company captures the unique spirit of Montauk in their premium craft brews:

Driftwood Ale : This well-balanced English Pale Ale is known for its dark copper color and easy drinkability. Victory malts give this beer terrific toasty, nutty, and biscuity flavors at 6% ABV.



Cold Day IPA : With slight haze and crisp, juicy notes, Cold Day IPA warms your spirit and reminds you that freezing days are still beautiful ones.

Breckenridge Brewery , the original ski town brewery, offers big seasonal flavors:

Christmas Ale : Available nationwide, Breck Brew’s Christmas Ale is a malty, full-bodied winter warmer with extra flavor and strength. This festive brew features an abundance of carefully roasted malts creating notes of caramel and chocolate, while Chinook and Mt. Hood hops contribute a spicy quality for balance and a clean finish.



Holidale : A limited-edition whiskey barrel-aged version of the popular Christmas Ale, Holidale is a brew to warm the spirit, offering toasted biscuit notes complemented by soft caramel sweetness with hints of oak and whiskey. Striking deep red, this strong specialty brew makes a coveted holiday gift for beer and whiskey lovers.



Vanilla Porter : A year-round beer but an all-time fan favorite during the holiday season, the toasted grain sets the stage for mellow flavors of vanilla and dark roasted malts in this popular porter.



10 Barrel , winner of the Great American Beer Festival awards for best American Sour Ale, Field Beer, and German Sour Ale, introduces amplified HopBurst IPAs for the holidays:



10 Barrel’s HopBurst IPA Family: Apocalypse HopBurst West Coast IPA : Taking their West Coast IPA, 10 Barrel loaded up the hops for massive flavor and enhanced aromatics, locking in notes of pine and citrus for a bright golden appearance and medium body, making this a flagship staple of the HopBurst lineup. It’s impossible to miss this recipe's herbal, grapefruit, and stone fruit aromas. All Ways Down HopBurst Double IPA : A double IPA bursting with hops! This recipe began as a specialty brew with friends from Rome Snowboards, inspired by the many Double IPAs found in their home state of Vermont. A fan-favorite from the start, this recipe brings citrus and pine flavors with sweet aromas of pineapple and mango. Watch out for that higher ABV, this Double packs a punch. Cloud Mentality HopBurst Hazy IPA : Tossing a truckload of hops into its Hazy IPA at the end of its brewing process, Cloud Mentality brings an explosion of flavor and aromatics. This technique traps all the juicy tropical notes while maintaining a balanced taste and keeping the bitterness in check for a final result of a sweet stone fruit finish and aromas of citrus and tropical fruit.



Blue Point Brewing known for its award-winning amber lagers offers full flavor this holiday season:



Toasted Lager : Blue Point’s Long Island lager is the first beer they ever brewed. Smooth, balanced and classic, Toasted Lager enjoys a 25-year heritage as a staple in the New York craft beer scene, often the first beer many Long Islanders ever drink. Extremely crushable and easy to love. Its awards include a World Beer Cup Gold medal, GABF (Great American Beer Festival) awards, and more.



Winter Warmer : A seasonal winter ale full of Blue Point’s favorite winter spices – vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Brewed to a cozy 6.4% ABV, Winter Warmer features notes of chocolate, root beer, gingerbread, toasted marshmallows, hints of sweet dark fruit, and a kick of classic holiday spice.

Widmer Brothers , the 2023 Large Size Brewery of the Year according to Best of Craft Beer Awards offers a seasonal variety of beers including:

Brrr Hoppy Red : A legendary winter seasonal and silver medalist at the Great International Beer and Cider Competition, this Northwest-style red ale features caramel and dark chocolate malts bringing out the indulgent sweet flavor that balances wonderfully with its smooth bitterness.



Widmer Hefe : With a current total award count of 33, Widmer’s Hefe features floral citrus notes to the naturally cloudy body and refreshing finish. Its golden yet cloudy brew has become an international craft brewing staple and forever known as America’s Original Hefeweizen.



Widmer Imperial Hefe : Unmatched, this Imperial Wheat lords over ales with robust wheat flavors, joining houses with Citra, Vista, and Idaho-7 hops, all while remaining true to its wheat sovereignty by tasting smooth, balanced, and bright.

Redhook , the award-winning brewer offers favorites for the holidays:

Big Ballard Imperial IPA : The OG of the family, Big Ballard Imperial IPA is a tribute to Redhook’s original stomping grounds. Living up to its name with a bold hop profile featuring a deep golden body and crisp finish.

Hazy Big Ballard Imperial IPA : Bold and juicy, with citrus and tropical flavors, a soft body, and lingering hops on the finish. Whatever you’re building, Hazy Big Ballard is the perfect way to cap off a long day and give you the reward you have earned.

Tropical Big Ballard Juicy IPA : A big beer with big IPA flavors to live up to the name but with a softer touch. Brewed with mouthwatering natural Orange, Pineapple, Starfruit and Coconut, this IPA puts you at ease with every sip, as if you were on a beach in a tropical destination.



Shock Top always impresses with its popular Belgian-style wheat ale.

Belgian White : This spiced Belgian-style wheat ale is the pinnacle of refreshment brewed with citrus peel for a smooth finish. The beer that is always down to chill - and be chilled.



For the Cider Enthusiasts

Square Mile: the 6-time award-winning original hard cider offers new holiday essentials:

Imperial Apple Pie: Perfect for the holiday season, this irresistible cider has the sweet taste of baked apples and pie spices.

Imperial Blackberry Pie: There’s nothing like the sweet taste of baked blackberries in every sip of this Imperial Blackberry Pie.

Rosé Apple Cider: There’s a certain power in the earth’s most subtle flavors – like the rose hips and hibiscus that fill each can of this Rose Apple Cider creating a classic rosé color, beautiful tartness, and acidity.

"This holiday season, we're especially proud to highlight our expanded portfolio of craft beverages showcasing a diverse array of award-winning craft beers from esteemed brands like SweetWater Brewing, Montauk Brewing, Shock Top, and more. These craft brews, along with our exceptional ciders and whiskies, are not just beverages but a true celebration of the holiday spirit and our passion for innovative brewing. We are committed to offering drinks that reflect our premium craft quality and introduce unique flavors and experiences ideal for holiday enjoyment. Whether you're toasting to longstanding traditions or creating new ones, these holiday selections are designed to elevate your festive moments," said Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer at Tilray Brands.

For product availability, please visit our brand websites linked above. Always drink responsibly.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

