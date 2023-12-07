Monaghan Medical Corporation Demonstrates Commitment to Plattsburgh Community With $100,000 Donation for New YMCA

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC), a leading player in the respiratory device industry, is proud to announce a $100,000 donation in support of the Plattsburgh community. The contribution will be dedicated to the construction of a new YMCA in Plattsburgh, reinforcing MMC's commitment to the well-being and vitality of the local community.

The cornerstone of this philanthropic endeavor is the naming of the Main Entrance Pagoda at the new YMCA in honor of Monaghan Medical Corporation. This tangible symbol of Monaghan’s dedication underscores its commitment to fostering a healthy and active lifestyle within the Plattsburgh community.

Andrew Sepcie, Vice-President of Operations at Monaghan Medical, emphasized their commitment, stating, “Monaghan is proud to be part of the YMCA project, creating a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people and investing in the future of our community.”

Justin Ihne, CEO of the Plattsburgh YMCA, expressed gratitude, stating, "We are humbled and grateful to Monaghan Medical for this amazing gift. This project is going to transform health and wellness in the North Country, and we're thrilled that Monaghan Medical is a part of that."

Moreover, the YMCA has received an anonymous offer to match any donations made in October up to $100,000, effectively doubling the impact of Monaghan Medical Corporation's generous contribution. This means that the YMCA will receive an additional $100,000 from this generous match, further enhancing the positive influence on the Plattsburgh community.

For more information about Monaghan Medical products, please visit www.monaghanmed.com

ABOUT MONAGHAN MEDICAL CORPORATION

Headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, Monaghan Medical Corporation is a leader in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory devices to manage acute and chronic pulmonary illnesses and disease processes like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). MMC’s mission is to provide the respiratory community with the finest, most researched, and most innovative devices to help people breathe easier.

ABOUT THE PLATTSBURGH YMCA:

The YMCA is for Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility and operates several locations: Two membership locations in Plattsburgh and one in Malone; 400-acre Camp Jericho located in Altona, New York; Camp Tapawingo in Point Au Roche; and Bright Beginnings Child Care Center in Plattsburgh. The Plattsburgh YMCA serves over 8000 families and provides child care and camping locations in Plattsburgh, Peru, Beekmantown, Malone, and Saranac Lake. Youth Sports programs serve over 1400 children annually. For more information, please call 518-561-4290 or email at info@plattsburghymca.org

