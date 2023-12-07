Fiverr Declares Montserrat 2024 'Font of the Year'

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced Montserrat as ‘ Font of the Year' for 2024 , in association with Fiverr Logo Maker . An analysis of the logos most purchased on Fiverr Logo Maker and a survey of over a hundred freelance designers who sell work through Fiverr Logo Maker found Montserrat to be at the forefront of brand design heading into next year.





“Montserrat is a fan favorite thanks to its clean geometric lines and modern aesthetic. It has a wide range of weights and styles—so it’s super versatile. It’s a go-to choice for businesses aiming to contemporize their visual language. In other words, Montserrat has both form and function,” said Nadav Barkan, Fiverr’s VP of Design.

To name Montserrat Font of the Year 2024, the team behind Fiverr Logo Maker analyzed the fonts most commonly used in the logos purchased on the Logo Maker platform. Montserrat was first in this analysis, followed by Bellefair and Poppins.





Next, the team polled Fiverr Logo Maker designers. Montserrat was their clear favorite, followed by Bebas Neue and Poppins.





“One of the interesting things that came out of this research is that the fonts that designers prefer aren’t always the top-selling fonts. For example, Bellefair is #2 in purchase order but ranks #31 in designer favorites,” Yonat Rauner Trieger, Fiverr Logo Maker Business Owner. “Designers have the freedom to explore creative boundaries, yet clients often seek logos with a specific, practical application in mind. Clients often prioritize designs that are not only visually appealing but also immediately comprehensible and accessible. Logos on Fiverr Logo Maker are customizable. Customers can choose a design and then tweak the font to their liking before confirming their purchase. In that process, many are landing on Montserrat as their choice.”

According to Montserrat’s designer, Julieta Ulanovsky, old posters and lettering on signs in the traditional Montserrat neighborhood of Buenos Aires inspired the design of this typeface. It’s part of Google’s catalog of open-source fonts. Google estimates it’s been used in more than 20 million websites.

“I'm honored and very grateful that Montserrat was selected as Fiverr's 2024 Font of the Year,” said Julieta Ulanovsky. “The font is widely accepted and has an important presence in the communications we see today, both printed and digital.”

About Fiverr Logo Maker

Fiverr Logo Maker was launched in 2020. It is an automated platform powered by AI, designed to deliver high-quality logos crafted by top-tier professional designers. Only the top Fiverr freelancers are chosen based on quality metrics. Fiverr Logo Maker is trusted by over 175,000 businesses in more than 127 countries.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

