STACK Infrastructure Expands Northern Virginia Data Center Campus

DENVER, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the expansion of its flagship Prince William County data center campus, continuing its local community-oriented scale growth in Northern Virginia. The acquisition, purchased from, and located adjacent to the property of Youth For Tomorrow, a nonprofit program serving at-risk youth in the community, allows both Youth For Tomorrow and STACK to continue to serve their respective missions. By expanding its campus with this adjacent land purchase, STACK plans to leverage existing and already planned infrastructure to support its growth in the County. In response to the growing demand for more capacity and in alignment with the rapid adoption of machine learning technologies, this AI-Ready development increases STACK’s Northern Virginia data center portfolio to 1GW across six campuses, firmly establishing STACK as the most prominent private developer in the data center capital of the world.



“On behalf of our Founder, Coach Joe Gibbs, along with our governing boards, Youth For Tomorrow is grateful for our partnership with STACK and the professional manner in which this transaction was completed,” said Dr. Gary L. Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Youth For Tomorrow. “We have been blessed by The Lord in so many ways since the campus opened almost 40 years ago. We look forward to having STACK as our neighbor, and this agreement assures those blessings will create a solid future at YFT as we continue our longstanding commitment to children and families in crisis. Thousands more homeless and traumatized youth and their families will enjoy renewed lives for many generations to come.”

This expansion in Prince William County serves as a testament to STACK’s unparalleled expertise in delivering scale and AI-Ready capabilities, built upon a proven and customizable design to drive hyperscale success in the most critical markets. The extension adds three new data centers, bringing the total to ten cutting-edge facilities across the campus. The entire campus features committed power from Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) leveraging the existing campus’ planned onsite substations.

“STACK’s construction of high-security facilities, alongside an organization aiding at-risk youth, showcases our commitment to responsible development,” said Tim Hughes, Chief Development Officer, STACK Americas. “We prioritize conscientious data center planning and execution, emphasizing positive community impacts in our site selection process.”

This latest augmentation to STACK’s dynamic Northern Virginia data center portfolio, totaling 1GW built or under development and 2GW of planned and potential development across Loudoun and Prince William Counties, solidifies STACK’s position as the largest private data center developer in Prince William County. STACK excels at securing powered land in strategic markets critical to the success of the largest global technology companies. STACK unceasingly delivers AI-scale campuses with the hundreds of megawatts needed for clients to flourish in this time of rapid technological advancement. As one of the world’s largest private data center developers, STACK touts impressive developments in major data center markets, including Northern Virginia, Phoenix, Toronto, New Albany, Portland, Osaka, Stockholm, Tokyo, and more. STACK’s global portfolio includes 2.5+GW built or under development, with an additional 4.0+GW of planned and potential development to support the ongoing growth and success of our clients.

