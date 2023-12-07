Sharecare wins 22 Digital Health Awards in Fall 2023 competition

ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has won 22 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center’s Fall 2023 competition. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Digital Health Awards honors the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.
“We’re honored by these accolades for our innovative app-based programs, clinically validated solutions, and educational content, which deliver outstanding results across our clients’ member populations,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare. “Our data-driven approach has created millions of dollars in potential savings for some of the nation’s largest employers and health plans by providing resources to help people effectively navigate their healthcare and improve their well-being.”
Earning the top spot in four categories, Sharecare was honored for its efforts to engage, educate, and support people in managing their health more broadly through its social channels and content initiatives, including those that promote the advancement of health equity. Additionally, Sharecare was bestowed seven Digital Health Awards recognizing the depth, breadth, and quality of its flagship platform for comprehensive care solutions for large employers and health plans, as well as the content and tools within it, including its proprietary mental well-being program and digital therapeutics for diabetes prevention and weight loss, tobacco cessation, and anxiety.
The company’s full list of Fall 2023 Digital Health Awards are as follows:
Gold Awards
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Video Series – Vital Voices: HIV
- Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Unwinding by Sharecare for iOS & Android
- Social Media: Twitter – Sharecare on Twitter
- Web-based Digital Health: Portal – Understanding and Treating Vasomotor Symptoms (VMS)
Silver Awards
- Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management – Sharecare for iOS & Android (Enterprise platform)
- Digital Health Media / Publications: White Paper – Mind Your Health: The Interrelated Impact of Mental Health and Chronic Illness
- Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Sharecare for iOS & Android (Enterprise platform)
- Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Unwinding Anxiety by Sharecare for iOS & Android
- Social Media: LinkedIn – Sharecare on LinkedIn
- Web-based Digital Health: Microsite – Inside Out: Geographic Atrophy
Bronze Awards
- Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management – Eat Right Now: Digital Weight Loss and Diabetes Prevention Program
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Article – How to Protect Your Child from Allergies and Asthma at School
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Article Series – Rare Disease Roadmap
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Newsletter – Is it COVID, the flu, or a cold?
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Video – Being a Woman in 2023: In Healthcare, Business, Politics & More
- Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Eat Right Now by Sharecare for iOS & Android
- Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Craving to Quit by Sharecare for iOS & Android
- Social Media: Instagram – Sharecare on Instagram
- Social Media: YouTube – Sharecare on YouTube
Merit Awards
- Social Media – Sharecare on Facebook
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Article – Wildfires Keep Raging—and They Pose Major Health Risks
- Digital Health Media / Publications: Video – Rita Moreno on How She Keeps Her Brain Active
About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.
Media Contact:
Sharecare PR Team
PR@sharecare.com
404.665.4305