Sharecare partners with CLEAR to power trusted digital identity for AskMD, enable secure access to personalized clinical care and benefits

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that it has partnered with CLEAR, (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, to provide the trust infrastructure for AskMD, Sharecare’s next-generation, AI-enabled health navigation and decision support solution.

By integrating CLEAR1, CLEAR’s secure identity platform, Sharecare will be able to offer people a more secure and frictionless way to verify their identity and access AskMD’s insurance, decision support, and data-driven capabilities, enabling real-time eligibility, accurate benefit routing, secure data retrieval, fraud reduction, and personalization. Designed to help millions of Americans seek trustworthy medical guidance, find the best quality in-network care, manage benefits, and engage in preventive health, AskMD also will enable stakeholders – employers, payors, health systems, and government agencies – to improve quality, experience, and total cost of care.

“AskMD harnesses the art of what’s possible into a single trusted, interoperable, and scalable health navigation and decision support solution, and CLEAR shares our position that trusted identity across the healthcare system is a critical foundation for delivering these services responsibly,” said Jeff Arnold, co-founder and executive chairman of Sharecare. “With CLEAR providing the identity assurance layer for AskMD, we are excited to roll out the platform in 2026 to more than 75 million registered consumers who have opted in to receive health information and guidance from Sharecare, as well as 10 million members across our employer and health plan clients.”

“CLEAR is proud to support Sharecare’s commitment to safer, easier patient access,” said David Bardan, GM, Head of Healthcare at CLEAR. “Together, we’re making it simpler for individuals to securely connect to their health information and helping build the modern, connected digital experience patients expect.”

Arnold added, “And given the culture of collaboration fostered by CMS’s Health Tech Ecosystem initiative – combined with the deep working relationships between health tech companies, providers, employers, state agencies, and community organizations throughout the state of Georgia – we believe we have a unique opportunity to demonstrate how rural healthcare, community engagement, and digital ecosystem goals converge in one state.”

In July 2025, senior leadership from HHS hosted an invitation-only event at The White House where it was announced that CLEAR and Sharecare were among the early adopters collaborating with CMS to support a voluntary, standards-based ecosystem of private-sector technology partners that integrate with the CMS Aligned Network. Through this new partnership, CLEAR and Sharecare are supporting CMS’s vision to advance a more connected, patient-centered health ecosystem where people can confidently and securely access the care and information they need.

On Tuesday, Dec. 9, Arnold will speak at From Pledge to Progress: CMS Digital Health Tech Ecosystem in Action, an invitation-only event hosted by CLEAR. Arnold first will participate in a panel discussion, Connecting Patients Through a Trusted Digital App Ecosystem, which will explore how digital apps, health data networks, and health systems are coming together to give patients secure, seamless control of their information. Arnold also will present during the event’s CMS Aligned Network Workgroup Demos, highlighting how Georgia can serve as a blueprint for the rest of the country to follow in terms of health tech ecosystem alignment and the realization of the stated priorities of CMS, including conversational AI, “kill the clipboard” initiatives, and how technology can enable community engagement for Medicaid. In Georgia alone, more than 2 million people across Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, state and local government, and commercial populations are registered on Sharecare’s health and well-being platform, which is driving measurable gains in engagement, care navigation, and preventive action.

Arnold said, “With the technology, research, critical mass of users, and committed partners already in place in Georgia, we are prepared to meet this moment by demonstrating outcomes in the state – measured through Sharecare’s proprietary Community Well-Being Index – and then scaling this model nationwide.”

To learn more about Sharecare’s AskMD, visit askmdhealth.com .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 36 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.



About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit sharecare.com .

