Sharecare selected as exclusive life sciences advertising partner for national point-of-care network CVIEW

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that it has been selected as the exclusive advertising partner for CVIEW, a national point-of-care network deployed in leading high traffic clinics across the U.S.

"This joint effort between Sharecare and CVIEW represents a strategic initiative that not only doubles Sharecare’s reach into a new patient touchpoint but also advances our core mission: engaging people throughout every stage of their health journey—from prevention and education to active treatment and ongoing care management,” said Steve Pruzinsky, senior vice president of revenue operations for Life Sciences at Sharecare. “By augmenting their campaigns with Sharecare’s point-of-care capabilities and comprehensive omni-channel solutions, life sciences brands can meet patients and caregivers wherever they are – and at the right time.”

With captive audience exposure to high-quality wellness video content across more than 1,500 dedicated multi-specialty outpatient clinics, the CVIEW network provides life sciences brands with unique opportunities for contextual brand awareness to more than one million patients and caregivers per month in waiting rooms and treatment floors across 32 states. Patients visiting these clinics are already engaged and motivated in their health and well-being, with many sharing common conditions—such as diabetes, weight management challenges, and arthritis—that drive their visits. Through CVIEW, Sharecare offers brand advertisers a touchpoint to address the interconnected health conditions patients are already managing in a trusted, familiar setting.

"This collaboration reinforces CVIEW's mission to make health communication more meaningful," said Sam Cascio, managing partner at CVIEW Network. "Together we are creating a powerful channel for life sciences brands to connect with audiences in credible healthcare settings – bridging education, awareness, and real-world impact."

This new partnership doubles the reach of Sharecare’s existing point-of-care capabilities, which now are available across more than 3,000 multi-specialty outpatient clinics and lab testing locations that reach over 2.5 million patients and caregivers each month – bolstering its comprehensive omni-channel approach.

In recent years, Sharecare’s innovative solutions generated between two- and three-times better audience quality than data partners, with 73% of programs exceeding client audience quality benchmarks. Additionally, people who engage with Sharecare’s programs are 63% more likely to have a related conversation with a doctor.1 Distinguished by a history of strong industry performance, Sharecare’s innovative solutions, content, and subject matter expertise have been recognized with more than 200 awards in the last three years.

About CVIEW

CVIEW is a national point-of-care network deployed in leading high traffic clinics across the US. The CVIEW platform delivers engaging health and wellness content in trusted clinical environments - reaching patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals during treatment. CVIEW partners with leading healthcare systems and brands to deliver contextually aligned content that drives awareness and action at the point of care.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

