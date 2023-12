Worksport Expands Factory Production with Additional Assembly Line Producing Innovative Light Truck (Tonneau) Covers

Additional Production Line Needed to Meet Demand. Additional Factory Growth Planned in Short-Term.



West Seneca, New York, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”) is announcing the completion of its second assembly line for its innovative hard-folding covers. The company believes it is in a significant advancement for sustainable automotive innovation, marking a pivotal moment in the Company's expansion strategy. This development follows the Company's impressive 2,399% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2023 vs 2022 due the recent new US National After Market customer, a testament to its production capabilities and market demand.

Rapid Growth and Scaling Production

In August 2023, Worksport began production, setting the stage for this momentous achievement. The completion of the second assembly line is a strategic step in fulfilling the substantial $16 million annual sales agreement recently announced. The increased production capacity is a direct response to the growing demand for Worksport’s innovative products, including its hard and soft folding tonneau covers, the much-anticipated SOLIS solar cover, and the forthcoming COR portable energy storage system.

Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, expressed his pride in this progress, stating, “The completion of our second assembly line not only signifies our commitment to growth and innovation, but also our dedication to meeting our customers’ needs and sales objectives. We are excited to see the impact this will have on our production capabilities and overall growth trajectory.”

Staff Expansion and State-of-the-Art Automation

To support this expansion, Worksport is actively increasing its staff, with the expectation of having both assembly lines fully operational by the end of this month. The Company is also exploring advanced automation options to enhance its state-of-the-art production lines, ensuring efficiency and quality in its manufacturing processes.

Future Developments and Product Innovation

Worksport recently initiated the test phase for its COR portable energy storage system, anticipating updates on an Alpha release soon. This innovative system, along with the SOLIS solar cover, is designed to provide solar power to pickup trucks. The COR system also offers the versatility of being used independently for off-grid power, catering to a broader consumer base beyond pickup truck owners.

Looking Ahead

Worksport is committed to keeping its stakeholders informed of the factory's development and future advancements. The Company's vision, combined with its recent achievements, positions Worksport for growth in the automotive accessory industry, especially in the realm of sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

For further information, please visit Worksport’s official website for investors at investors.worksport.com.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com .

