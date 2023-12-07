The Canadian Dermatology Association Announces “Look for the Logo” 2023 Holiday Contest to Raise Awareness about Skin Care

OTTAWA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is launching a “Look for the Logo” contest to help consumers choose sunscreen, skin health and makeup products that meet the highest scientific standards as defined by our expert panel of Certified Dermatologists.



Participants will be encouraged to upload original photos or videos showcasing the CDA Recognized Skin Health and Recognized Sun Protection logos on trusted products. For more information and to review the contest rules and guidelines, click here.

The contest is part of the CDA’s Recognized Product Program and acknowledges skin care, sun protection and makeup products that have low potential for irritation, are minimally perfumed or non-perfumed, do not clog pores or cause acne, do not contain common allergens and are broad-spectrum with an SPF of 30 or higher.

The goal of the “Look for the Logo” campaign is to increase awareness about the Recognized Product Program which has been in existence for over 30 years and has helped Canadians make easy and informed decisions about their health by taking the guesswork out of finding safe and effective products for themselves and their families.

The three lucky winners of the contest will each receive a prize pack valued at over $300, which will include products provided by some of our recognized logo program supporters: Cetaphil, Marcelle and Hawaiian Tropic.

ABOUT THE CDA

Founded in 1925, the Canadian Dermatology Association is the national voice of Canada’s Certified Dermatologists, the physician experts in skin health. The CDA is committed to uniting dermatologists through education and advocacy, fostering a strong, united professional community, and promoting excellent patient care through continued professional development.

Together, we advocate for the Certified Dermatologist and their essential role as THE skin experts in the Canadian healthcare system; protect the value of our specialty and the expertise of our members; and support our members as a strong community of Canadian dermatologists.

To learn more about the work the CDA does, visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

#LookForTheLogo

For media inquiries, please contact:

Erika Kujawski

Director, Integrated Communications

Canadian Dermatology Association

media@dermatology.ca