runZero and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Next-Generation Cybersecurity Solutions to the Public Sector

AUSTIN, Texas, and RESTON, Va., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- runZero, a leader in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as runZero’s Master Government Aggregator® making the company’s industry-leading CAASM solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

As part of this partnership, Carahsoft will be able to offer its Public Sector customers runZero’s solutions for addressing the security challenges posed by expanding attack surfaces and a proliferation of devices that are increasingly hard to defend against emerging threats and vulnerabilities. The runZero Platform discovers IT, IoT, and OT assets across on-premises, cloud, and remote environments, including risky unknown and unmanaged assets. Combining proprietary active scanning, native passive discovery, and API integrations makes runZero unique in its ability to deliver comprehensive visibility into environments, asset details and associated risks, enabling security operations teams to proactively identify and mitigate exposures before they can be compromised.

runZero believes network visibility and asset inventory are foundational to maintaining a strong security posture. As Government agencies and academic institutions implement large-scale telework and online learning initiatives, Carahsoft’s offerings and reseller partners provide a range of solutions that enable telework, support collaboration, ensure business continuity and scale communications channels and security. Partnering with Carahsoft will enable runZero to grow and connect with more agencies seeking a robust security strategy that starts with achieving complete visibility across assets, attack surfaces and potential exposures.

“We’re excited to partner with Carahsoft and its resellers to bring cyber asset attack surface management to the Government and Public Sector,” said Joni Moss, runZero’s Director of Sales. “Through our new partnership, we can expand our offerings and better serve our joint customers. This partnership allows Government agencies access to a new, innovative approach to solving the long-standing challenge of knowing what they have on their network so they can proactively mitigate risk.”

“We are looking forward to enhancing the cybersecurity of Government agencies through the effective cyber asset attack surface management solutions that runZero adds to our reseller ecosystem,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Innovative and Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft. “The importance of having strong cybersecurity in the Public Sector is critical, and Carahsoft is proud to help agencies achieve their goals.”

Agencies today face an increasing number of cyber threats to their data and operations. The first step in securing their attack surface is to identify all assets and their associated risks: managed or unmanaged; IT, OT, or IoT; cloud, on-prem, or remote. With the addition of runZero’s CAASM capabilities to Carahsoft’s comprehensive portfolio of IT products, services and training, customers will be able to procure a complete solution that helps them effectively find, protect, and manage all their assets anywhere.

runZero’s proprietary CAASM technology is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the runZero team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8505 or runZero@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio features more than 135 technology vendors. Carahsoft’s dedicated Cybersecurity Team and resellers specialize in providing sales and marketing expertise and training for Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Data Security, Risk & Compliance and more to safeguard organizations’ cyber ecosystems. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About runZero

runZero delivers the most complete security visibility possible, providing organizations the ultimate foundation for successfully managing risk and exposure. Rated number one on Gartner Peer Insights, their leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform starts delivering insights in literally minutes, with coverage for both managed and unmanaged devices across the full spectrum of IT, OT, IoT, cloud, mobile, and remote assets. With a world-class NPS score of 82, runZero has been trusted by more than 30,000 users to improve security visibility since the company was founded by industry veterans HD Moore and Chris Kirsch. To discover the runZero Platform for yourself, start a free trial today or visit the website.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com