JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 December 2023, record date as of the 15 December 2023 & payment date is the 08 January 2024:

   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.596300
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.322500
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.410100
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.516800
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.267000
   
