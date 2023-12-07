Else Nutrition to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on December 14th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") ], today announced that Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and Co-Founder of the Company, will present at the Life Science Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 14th, 2023



DATE: December 14th, 2023

TIME: 10 am EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3FgGsBt

Available for 1x1 meetings: Monday, December 18th between 10:00 – 11:00 am ET , and at 12:00-12:30 pm ET Tuesday, December 19th, between 10:00 – 12:30 pm ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



For more information, visit elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

