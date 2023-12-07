Specialty Gas Market to Hit USD 22.30 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Demand in Healthcare and Environmental Regulations | Research Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Specialty Gas Market , as per the SNS Insider report, attained a valuation of USD 12.14 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, reaching a projected size of USD 22.30 billion by 2030.

Market Overview

Specialty gases, often referred to as high-purity gases or research gases, occupy a crucial niche in various industries owing to their unique and exceptional properties. These gases are distinct in their composition, meticulously crafted to meet stringent purity standards, and find application in diverse sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, electronics, and research laboratories.

Market Analysis

The healthcare industry is a significant consumer of specialty gases, particularly in medical imaging, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in medical technologies are propelling the demand for specialty gases. Specialty gases play a pivotal role in the electronics and semiconductor manufacturing processes, contributing to the growth of specialty gas market. The escalating demand for electronic devices and the development of cutting-edge technologies drive the need for high-purity gases. Stringent environmental regulations necessitate the use of specialty gases in emission monitoring and control. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainable practices in industries contributes to the adoption of specialty gases for environmentally friendly processes. Research laboratories and institutions rely heavily on specialty gases for a wide array of applications, including analytical techniques and calibration standards. The continual growth of research and development activities across various industries fosters the demand for these gases.

Specialty Gas Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.14 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 22.30 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.9% by 2023-2030 Market Drivers Rising demand for specialty gases in various industries

The growing need for high-purity gases in research and development activities Market Segments By Product (Noble Gases, Ultra-high Purity Gases, Carbon Gases, Halogen Gases, and Others

By Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Electronics, Institutions, and Others) Major Market Players Messer Group GmbH, Air Liquide, Norco Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., MESA Specialty Gases & Equipment, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., Showa Denko K. K., Linde plc., Coregas, Weldstar and other key players.

Key Takeaway from Specialty Gas Market Study

Noble gases, encompassing elements such as helium, neon, argon, krypton, and xenon, play a pivotal role in the market. These gases are characterized by their inert nature, making them indispensable in numerous applications, ranging from electronics and healthcare to aerospace. Helium, for instance, is crucial in cooling applications, while argon finds extensive use in welding processes.

The Manufacturing Segment of the specialty gas market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the burgeoning industrial landscape worldwide. Specialty gases are integral in various manufacturing processes, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and semiconductors.

Recent Developments

EMD Electronics, a key player in the semiconductor industry, has recently undertaken significant strides to bolster its semiconductor manufacturing capacities. The company's strategic move aims at catering to the escalating demand for integrated specialty gases, solidifying its position as a major player in the global market.

Air Water America has expanded its helium operations through the acquisition of AGP LLC. This move is poised to have far-reaching implications, as helium plays a vital role in various industries, including healthcare, electronics, and manufacturing.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The specialty gas market is dynamically evolving, driven by a confluence of factors that shape its trajectory. Among the key drivers propelling its growth is the increasing demand from various end-use industries, including healthcare, electronics, and manufacturing. The burgeoning applications of specialty gases in medical treatments, semiconductor manufacturing, and analytical laboratories have spurred market expansion. Moreover, the growing emphasis on sustainable practices and environmental regulations has fueled the adoption of specialty gases as they often offer more eco-friendly alternatives. However, this market is not without its challenges and restraints. The high production costs associated with specialty gases and the stringent regulatory standards for their manufacturing and handling pose significant hurdles. Additionally, the industry grapples with the volatility in raw material prices, impacting profit margins. Furthermore, the global geopolitical landscape and trade tensions present threats to the market, influencing the availability and pricing of key components. Managing these dynamics requires a strategic approach that balances innovation, compliance, and operational efficiency to sustain growth in this competitive landscape.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the specialty gas market is characterized by robust innovations and a stringent regulatory landscape. The United States, in particular, stands out as a key player in advancing technologies related to specialty gases. Europe showcases a growing emphasis on sustainable practices and green initiatives within the specialty gas sector. Stringent environmental policies and a strong commitment to reducing carbon footprints drive the demand for eco-friendly specialty gases. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a dynamic hub for the market, propelled by rapid industrialization and technological advancements. Countries like China and India witness a surge in demand for specialty gases across diverse industries, including electronics, healthcare, and automotive.

Impact of Recession

One of the primary effects of a recession on the specialty gas market is the fluctuation in demand. As economic uncertainties lead to reduced industrial activities and capital investments, the demand for specialty gases may experience a temporary decline. Industries that heavily rely on these gases, such as semiconductor manufacturing and healthcare, may witness adjustments in their consumption patterns. While recessions bring challenges, they also foster innovation and adaptation. Companies in the specialty gas sector may respond to economic pressures by investing in research and development to create more efficient production processes or by developing new applications for existing gases. This adaptive approach can position certain players in the market to emerge stronger once the economic downturn subsides.

