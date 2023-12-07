Lumex Low Current SMT/SMD LEDs featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, is featuring Lumex’s Low Current SMT/SMD LEDs.

Lumex's surface mount RGB LEDs are distinguished by their low profile, low drive current, and IC-embedded drivers, making them adept in applications such as industrial controls, medical equipment, communications equipment, and more. With the flexibility to adapt to various sizes and shapes of PCB designs – including hollow ring, rigid stripe, and flexible stripe – these LEDs provide versatility.

The featured Lumex LEDs are all compliant with RoHS, EU REACH, and are Halogen free.

The series includes several models:

SMD-LX5050RGB-TR: Measuring 5.0(L)*5.0(W)*1.5(H)mm, this model features RGB full color, a 3-Channel LED driver with 8-bit PWM linear control, and a water-clear lens. It ensures low current consumption of 5mA for each color.

Measuring 5.0(L)*5.0(W)*1.5(H)mm, this model features RGB full color, a 3-Channel LED driver with 8-bit PWM linear control, and a water-clear lens. It ensures low current consumption of 5mA for each color. SMD-LXR1204RGBC-TR: This LED, at 3.0(L)*1.0(W)*1.5(H)mm, offers a side view/right angle mount, RGB full color, and similar features in terms of driver and lens as the SMD-LX5050RGB-TR.

This LED, at 3.0(L)*1.0(W)*1.5(H)mm, offers a side view/right angle mount, RGB full color, and similar features in terms of driver and lens as the SMD-LX5050RGB-TR. SML-LXR0804RGBC-TR: With dimensions of 2.0(L)*1.4(W)*0.9(H)mm, it also features a side view/right angle mount, RGB full color, and a common anode.

With dimensions of 2.0(L)*1.4(W)*0.9(H)mm, it also features a side view/right angle mount, RGB full color, and a common anode. SML-LXR1003RGBC-05: This model, measuring 2.7(L)*0.8(W)*1.35(H)mm, shares similar features with the SML-LXR0804RGBC-TR, offering cutting-edge technology in a compact form.

To facilitate easy installs, Lumex provides sample code, significantly reducing development time. Furthermore, these LEDs can be integrated with Lumex's ezDisplay controller, to offload MCUs or LED controllers.

For more information about Lumex Low Current SMT/SMD LEDs, please visit Heilind.com or contact your local Heilind representative.



About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Lumex

For over 30 years, Lumex, an Illinois Tool Works Inc., company, has been a global leader in the optoelectronics industry, with the broadest range of high efficiency, high performance, LED indicator lights, custom LEDs, LED backlighting, and LCDs in the industry. With thousands of standard products and a focus on semi-custom and custom LED lights designs, Lumex is a valuable resource for quality and innovation.

Attachment