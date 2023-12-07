Global Commercial Real Estate Brand SVN® Appoints New Retail Product Council Co-Chair

Boston, MA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVN), a global commercial real estate brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leslie Karr with SVN | Commercial Advisory Group as the Co-Chair of the SVN Retail Product Council. Karr will join forces with Ryan Imbrie, CCIM, the current Retail Co-Chair, to bring her retail expertise and insights to this leadership role.

Bringing over two decades of specialized experience in retail real estate, Ms. Karr’s dynamic background reflects a profound knowledge and passion for the clients she represents. Beyond her role at SVN, Leslie Karr extends her influence through private consultation services, guiding developers, family trusts, property owners, and real estate investors on retail development and integration across mixed-use, hospitality, and transportation projects on a national scale. Her specialty lies in site selection for developing and implementing expansion strategies for retail tenants, advocating for developers and owners of high-density, mixed-use properties. She has completed transactions totaling nearly one million square feet in high-profile urban retail developments.

Ms. Karr has exclusively represented national companies, including Viacom and ABN AMRO in the disposition of excess retail property. She has completed more than 500 retail transactions during her career. Having executed over 500 retail transactions throughout her career, her successful leasing assignments include iconic locations such as The John Hancock Center, Citigroup Center/Metra Station, Sears Tower, One Magnificent Mile at 980 North Michigan Avenue, the Gage Building on Michigan Avenue, Block 37, and Deerfield Village Centre, the mixed-use downtown revitalization of an upscale Chicago suburb.

“I am thrilled to take on this role, and my highest goal is to help offer our retail advisors support and insights from landlords and tenants active in the market,” says Leslie Karr. “The Retail Product Council is a premier venue for the creative exchange of ideas that separate SVN Retail advisors from other retail service providers. I am here to help facilitate that effort.”

Prior to SVN | Commercial Advisory Group, Ms. Karr served as Vice President of SVN | Chicago Commercial as well as held positions at Cornerstone Commercial, Newmark Knight Frank, CB Richard Ellis, Northern Realty Group, and MCL Companies. Ms. Karr is an active member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), Chicago Women in Retail Leasing (WIRL), and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). Ms. Karr also serves on various civic and charitable boards and holds a Broker’s license in Illinois & Florida.

Join us in welcoming Leslie Karr to her new role as Co-Chair of the SVN Retail Product Council, where her expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of SVN.

About SVN® Product Councils:

SVN Product Councils are specialized groups within the SVN network that focus on specific areas of commercial real estate. These councils serve as dynamic platforms where industry leaders convene to exchange knowledge and collaborate on innovative solutions for their clients.

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

###

Attachment