SVN® International Expands Presence in North Carolina With the Addition of SVN | Raleigh

Boston, MA, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Public Benefit Corporation (SVN®), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor and the industry’s only Employee-Owned Public Benefit Corporation, proudly announces the addition of SVN | Raleigh, located in Raleigh, North Carolina.

SVN | Raleigh is a premier boutique commercial real estate firm founded in 2011. Recognized as one of Raleigh’s best for four consecutive years, the firm has built a strong reputation for delivering strategically crafted solutions across the office, industrial, retail, investment sales, multi-family, land, and development sectors. With a team of trusted Advisors representing buyers, tenants, landlords, sellers, and developers throughout the Triangle Region, SVN | Raleigh is well-positioned to continue its growth under the SVN brand.

The office is led by Managing Director John Powell, who brings deep market expertise and a long-standing commitment to client success.

“From day one, we realized that our culture and core values align extremely well with SVN,” said Powell. “We’ve built a successful boutique brand in one of the hottest markets in the country, surrounded by major national firms. Partnering with SVN gives us the momentum to accelerate our growth and maximize our potential.”

Powell added, “The SVN platform allows us to collaborate with seasoned Advisors across North America, build trusted relationships, and ensure our clients are represented with precision and integrity. We’re also excited to help strengthen the SVN brand as a powerhouse in North America and around the world.”

Looking ahead, SVN | Raleigh aims to expand its reach beyond the Triangle Region and across state lines by aligning with experienced commercial real estate professionals nationwide. The firm’s focus will be on equipping its Advisors with additional tools and a national platform to grow their personal brands and serve clients at the highest level.

SVN CEO Lukas Krause welcomed the firm to the network, noting, “John and his team embody the entrepreneurial drive and collaborative spirit that define SVN. Their proven success in the Raleigh market, combined with a shared commitment to our values, makes SVN | Raleigh an outstanding addition to our expanding presence in the Southeast.”

