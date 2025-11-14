Global Commercial Real Estate Brand SVN® International PBC Appoints New Leasing Product Council Co-Chairs

Boston, MA, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International (SVNI), a global commercial real estate brand, is pleased to announce the appointments of Karen Kulczycki, CCIM, SIOR, Senior Vice President of SVN | Chicago Commercial, and John McClellan, CCIM, SIOR, Senior Advisor at SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate, as Co-Chairs of the SVN Leasing Product Council. Together, they will lead efforts to enhance collaboration, share best practices, and strengthen SVN’s leasing expertise across asset classes and markets.

With more than 38 years in commercial real estate, John McClellan brings deep experience in leasing across multiple property types, representing a diverse range of tenants and landlords. A consistent top producer within SVN, he holds both the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) designations. John is dedicated to fostering collaboration across the SVN network, stating, “Our goal is to ensure the information shared is relevant and applicable to all asset classes and markets. I’m motivated by a desire to give back and help strengthen the cooperative spirit that makes SVN unique. Unlike many large national brokerages, SVN fosters true collaboration among offices, markets, and specialties.”

Karen Kulczycki is a transactional and volume broker specializing in leasing and sales across multiple property types. Over the past seven years with SVN | Chicago Commercial, she has earned numerous accolades, including 2025 Woman Broker of the Year (Illinois RE Journal), SVN National President’s Circle (2024, 2022), SVN National Achiever (2023, 2021, 2020), and SVN National Rookie of the Year (2019). She is also an active member of NAIOP, CCIM, SIOR, ICSC, AIRE, and IWIRE. “I’m motivated to take on this new role because I want to build a more interactive and targeted experience for leasing brokers of all backgrounds—one that provides practical value, encourages idea-sharing, and supports success no matter the market, deal size, or asset type,” said Kulczycki.

Together, Karen and John plan to host quarterly virtual meetings for Leasing Product Council members nationwide, providing a platform for discussions on leasing strategies, marketing, legal updates, and emerging technologies. The Council’s broader mission is to share best practices, introduce new tools, and leverage SVN’s national platform for ongoing collaboration and professional growth.

Their appointments reflect SVN’s commitment to advancing knowledge-sharing and collaboration through its Product Councils—specialized groups that connect Advisors across disciplines to elevate client service and drive performance throughout the SVN network.

About SVN® Product Councils

SVN Product Councils are specialized groups within the SVN network focused on distinct areas of commercial real estate. They provide SVN Advisors the opportunity to share expertise, develop resources, and collaborate with colleagues in similar specialties across markets.

About SVN®

SVN® is the world’s leading commercial real estate franchise. It is the only Employee-Owned Public Benefit Corporation in the industry, and its growing network includes over 2,000 Advisors, staff, and independent owner-operators who support clients across markets. Built on a foundation of innovation and collaboration, SVN empowers Advisors to deliver client-focused results and real-world impact through its industry-leading Shared Value Network®.

A healthy commercial real estate market is at the heart of every thriving community. As a Public Benefit Corporation, SVN is committed to creating Shared Value with our clients, communities, and the commercial real estate industry.

To learn more about joining SVN, visit www.svn.com.

