Hometown Hero Unveils ‘12 Days of Cannabis’ with Special Advent Calendar

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help novelty-seeking cannasseurs add a bit more jolly to their holiday season, Hometown Hero, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today announced the availability of its 2023 “12 Days of Cannabis” Advent Calendar.



Retailing for $79.99, the 12-box holiday gift set features 24 great-tasting edibles, which range from 10mg to 25mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. Each mystery box contains two of the company’s favorite gummies, cereal bites, taffies, caramel and chocolate, including a pair of exclusive items only available in the holiday gift set.

Movies for 12 Days of Cannabis

Whether it's a personal treat or a gift for someone who is canna-curious, Hometown Hero’s “12 Days of Cannabis” Advent Calendar is the perfect addition this holiday season.

“Tis the season to enjoy with friends and family, and our advent calendar captures the holiday spirit for cannasseurs who enjoy hemp-derived cannabis products,” said Lukas Gilkey, CEO and cofounder of Hometown Hero. “We’re also getting in on the holiday laughs by putting together our jolly list of films for the 12 days of cannabis.”

To coincide with the advent calendar, the team at Hometown Hero has unveiled some of their favorite comedies for this time of the year, which include:

"The Night Before" (2015) - A holiday comedy featuring Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie on a wild Christmas Eve adventure. "Office Christmas Party" (2016) - A wild office holiday party goes hilariously out of control. "A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas" (2011) - Join Harold and Kumar for a chaotic and hilarious Christmas adventure. "A Bad Moms Christmas" (2017) - Three unconventional moms navigate the chaotic holiday season. "The Nice Guys" (2016) - Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe team up as an unlikely pair of private investigators in 1970s Los Angeles during the holiday season. "Bad Santa" (2003) - A dark comedy featuring Billy Bob Thornton as a conman Santa with a penchant for mischief. "Jingle All the Way" (1996) - Arnold Schwarzenegger goes on a comedic quest for the hottest Christmas toy.

"Surviving Christmas" (2004) - A lonely, obnoxious young millionaire pays a family to spend Christmas with him. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) - Clark Griswold’s (Chevy Chase) efforts to have a good old-fashioned family Christmas take a turn for the worse. “Elf” (2003) - Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy (Will Farrell) travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father. “Home Alone” (1990) – An eight-year-old troublemaker (Macaulay Culkin), mistakenly left home alone, must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas eve. “The Holiday (2006) - Two women (Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet) troubled with guy-problems swap homes in each other's countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love.

About Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero, headquartered in Austin, Texas, manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, HHC and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit https://hometownhero.com/ or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

