Dry Eye Disease Market to Register Immense Growth During the Study Period (2019–2032), Estimates DelveInsight | Leading Companies - BRIM, Ocular, Iacta, AbbVie, Novartis, Kowa, Sylentis, Palatin, Yuyu, Mimetogen

Several approved therapies drive the current therapeutic landscape of dry eye disease in the 7MM. The dry eye disease market is estimated to increase by 2032. The major reason for this besides the approved products will be the launch of emerging therapies, during the forecast period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight’s Dry Eye Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, dry eye disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted dry eye disease market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Dry Eye Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the dry eye disease market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, in 2022, females account for a higher number of dry Eye disease cases than males in the US.

Leading dry eye disease companies such as BRIM Biotechnology Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Iacta Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Research Institute, Inc., Sylentis, S.A., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Palatin Technologies, Inc, Yuyu Pharma, Inc., Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., and others are developing novel dry eye disease drugs that can be available in the dry eye disease market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel dry eye disease drugs that can be available in the dry eye disease market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for dry eye disease treatment include BRM421, OTX-DED, IC265, ABBV-444, Lifitegrast, K-161, Tivanisiran sodium, Oxervate, AR-15512, PL9643, YP-P10, Tavilermide, and others.

Dry Eye Disease Overview

Dry eye disease (DED), also known as dry eye syndrome (DES) or keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), is a prevalent condition characterized by insufficient tear production or rapid tear evaporation. Tears play a vital role in lubricating and nourishing the eyes, and when lacking, DED can result in dryness, redness, swelling, and irritation. Dry eye disease causes include reduced tear production, excessive tear evaporation, and abnormalities in mucus or lipid production. Common dry eye disease symptoms encompass a dry, gritty sensation, burning, itching, a feeling of a foreign body, excessive tearing, eye pain, redness, and occasional photophobia. Environmental factors such as low humidity and high temperatures can exacerbate symptoms, leading to complications like tiny eye abrasions. In advanced cases, the epithelium undergoes pathological changes, including squamous metaplasia and loss of goblet cells.





Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The dry eye disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current dry eye disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The dry eye disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Dry Eye Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dry Eye Disease

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dry Eye Disease

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dry Eye Disease

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dry Eye Disease

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dry Eye Disease

Treated Cases of Dry Eye Disease

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market

The management strategies for dry eye disease are diverse. The primary objectives of dry eye disease treatment include alleviating dry eye symptoms, enhancing patient comfort, restoring the normal state of the ocular surface and tear film, and, where possible, preventing corneal damage. Dry eye disease treatment modalities span a spectrum from patient education, environmental or dietary adjustments, and the use of artificial tear substitutes to the insertion of punctual plugs, as well as the administration of topical and/or systemic anti-inflammatory medications. In certain cases, surgical interventions may also be considered. Traditionally, dry eye disease was attributed mainly to tear insufficiency, prompting treatments involving tear replacement products or the conservation of tears through punctual plugs. However, contemporary approaches now encompass methods designed to stimulate tear production.

In May 2023, the US FDA granted approval for Bausch and Lomb's MIEBO (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution) to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. This milestone marks the first FDA-approved eye drop specifically designed to address tear evaporation rather than tear formation. Developed by Novaliq, Bausch + Lomb secured exclusive licensing rights in the US back in 2019. Perfluorohexyloctane, a key component of the drug, creates a monolayer at the air-liquid interface of the tear film, with the anticipated benefit of reducing evaporation.

Key Dry Eye Disease Therapies and Companies

BRM421: BRIM Biotechnology Inc.

OTX-DED: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

IC265: Iacta Pharmaceuticals

ABBV-444: AbbVie

Lifitegrast: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

K-161: Kowa Research Institute, Inc.

Tivanisiran sodium: Sylentis, S.A.

Oxervate: Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A

AR-15512: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

PL9643: Palatin Technologies, Inc

YP-P10: Yuyu Pharma, Inc.

Tavilermide: Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Dry Eye Disease Market Dynamics

The dry eye disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. As an increasingly recognized ocular health concern, the dry eye disease market is witnessing a surge in research and development activities aimed at introducing innovative therapies. Lifestyle changes, prolonged screen time, and environmental factors contribute to the rising incidence of dry eye disease, expanding the potential consumer base for related pharmaceuticals and treatments. Furthermore, the dry eye disease market is shaped by a growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients, leading to early diagnosis and intervention. The competition among pharmaceutical companies to develop effective and convenient treatment modalities, such as novel eye drops or sustained-release formulations, adds an element of dynamism to the dry eye disease market.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of dry eye disease, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the dry eye disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the dry eye disease market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the dry eye disease market. Regulatory hurdles pose a significant challenge, as the approval process for new treatments requires rigorous testing and compliance with stringent standards. The complexity of ocular physiology and the need for targeted drug delivery systems present scientific challenges, requiring substantial investment in research and development. Additionally, the crowded landscape of ocular health products and treatments demands a robust differentiation strategy for new entrants.

Moreover, dry eye disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the dry eye disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the dry eye disease market growth.

Dry Eye Disease Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Dry Eye Disease Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Dry Eye Disease Companies BRIM Biotechnology Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Iacta Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Research Institute, Inc., Sylentis, S.A., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Palatin Technologies, Inc, Yuyu Pharma, Inc., Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., and others Key Dry Eye Disease Therapies BRM421, OTX-DED, IC265, ABBV-444, Lifitegrast, K-161, Tivanisiran sodium, Oxervate, AR-15512, PL9643, YP-P10, Tavilermide, and others

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Market Report

Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Dry Eye Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Dry Eye Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Dry Eye Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Dry Eye Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Dry Eye Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dry Eye Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Dry Eye Disease Market Key Insights 2. Dry Eye Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Dry Eye Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Dry Eye Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Dry Eye Disease Treatment and Management 7. Dry Eye Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Dry Eye Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Dry Eye Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Dry Eye Disease Market Analysis 12. Dry Eye Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

