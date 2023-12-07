Xtract One Releases Record First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, is pleased to announce its first quarter results for the three months ended October 31, 2023. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, which can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

“This has been a record quarter on all key performance indicators for the business. Total contract value of new bookings as well as revenue for the Platform operating segment has nearly doubled from the previous quarter driven by strong demand for our products along with investments we made to increase manufacturing and deployment capacity,” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One. “The results from this quarter demonstrate a continuation of the growth trends that we have been experiencing over the last 12 months and provides another proof point of the exceptional value that we provide to our customers.”

Company financial highlights for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023

The following is a summary of the key financial highlights for the first quarter ended October 31, 2023:

Total contract value of new bookings1 was $9.6 million as of October 31, 2023, as compared to $2.9 million for the three month period ended October 31, 2022, representing an increase of 231%;

Platform contractual backlog was $9.3 million as of October 31, 2023, as compared to $1.9 million as of October 31, 2022, representing an increase of 393%. The Platform backlog as of October 31, 2023 excludes an additional $10.6 million in signed agreements pending installation1 representing an increase of 169% over the last year, when the signed agreements pending installation balance was $4.0 million;

Accelerated topline growth for our Platform operating segment with $3.0 million of revenue for the three month period ended October 31, 2023 as compared to $0.4 million for the same three month period ended October 31, 2022, representing a 602% increase; and

Gross margin of 67% for our Platform operating segment for the three month period ended October 31, 2023 as compared to 55% for the same three month period ended October 31, 2022.



Company business highlights for the fiscal quarter October 31, 2023

The following is a summary of the key business highlights for the first quarter ended October 31, 2023:

Continued expansion into the healthcare market vertical, as chosen by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Centers in Virginia to create a more efficient healthcare environment while ensuring the safety of patients and staff;

Entered into a partnership with the American Association of Professional Baseball as the exclusive preferred supplier to enhance venue security and guest experiences at games;

Announced the next phase of growth through selective international expansion with three multinational companies, one of which is a global entertainment organization that entered into a three year contract totaling over $5.1 million USD;

Subsequent to the period, partnered with Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League to secure entrances at the new CPCK Stadium, which will make history as the world’s first and only purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team; and

Subsequent to the period, announced that the Company had been selected by Community Health Network to protect key hospital locations, with the strategic partnership further underscoring a commitment to enhance hospital safety and improve healthcare facility security.



Unaudited Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Periods Ended October 31, 2023, and 2022

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Statements of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the periods ended October 31, 2023, and 2022:

Three months ended October 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Platform revenue $ 2,996,206 $ 426,538 Xtract revenue 120,147 220,268 Total revenue $ 3,116,353 $ 646,806 Cost of revenue Platform cost of revenue $ 978,562 $ 193,184 Xtract cost of revenue 53,380 114,491 Total cost of revenue $ 1,031,942 $ 307,675 Gross profit $ 2,084,411 $ 339,131 Operating expenses Selling and marketing $ 1,507,657 $ 1,490,359 General and administration 1,647,816 1,577,218 Research and development 1,726,191 2,135,775 Total operating expenses $ 4,881,664 $ 5,203,352 Loss from operations (2,797,253 ) (4,864,221 ) Other expenses (income) Unrealized loss on investments - 65,625 Interest and other income (96,040 ) (11,662 ) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (2,701,213 ) $ (4,918,184 ) Weighted average number of shares 198,354,825 163,179,222 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 )





Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position as at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company’s financial position as at the periods ended October 31, 2023, and July 31, 2023:

October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,290,181 $ 8,327,449 Receivables 1,621,802 847,429 Prepaid expenses and deposits 528,320 1,026,668 Current portion of deferred cost of revenue 165,020 - Inventory 1,510,019 1,602,971 9,115,342 11,804,517 Property and equipment 2,185,477 2,063,817 Intangible assets 4,642,225 4,843,700 Non-current portion of deferred cost of revenue 261,627 - Right of use assets 263,439 286,796 Total assets $ 16,468,110 $ 18,998,830 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,428,392 $ 2,519,350 Deferred revenue 1,347,595 1,379,741 Current portion of lease liability 226,242 232,483 4,002,229 4,131,574 Non-current portion of lease liability 94,193 124,358 $ 4,096,422 $ 4,255,932 Shareholders' equity Share capital $ 135,906,165 $ 135,823,337 Contributed surplus 14,667,434 14,420,259 Accumulated deficit (138,201,911 ) (135,500,698 ) $ 12,371,688 $ 14,742,898 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,468,110 $ 18,998,830





Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the Periods Ended October 31, 2023 and 2022

The following table is extracted from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company’s cash flows for the periods ended October 31, 2023, and 2022:

Three months ended October 31, 2023 2022 Cash flow used in operating activities Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (2,701,213 ) $ (4,918,184 ) Adjustment for: Share-based compensation 276,416 150,471 Depreciation 286,845 194,267 Amortization 201,475 201,475 Finance cost 6,547 13,013 Unrealized loss on investments - 65,625 (1,929,930 ) (4,293,333 ) Changes in non-cash working capital Receivables (774,373 ) (5,348 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits 498,348 235,519 Inventory (680,192 ) (366,111 ) Deferred cost of revenue 13,752 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (90,958 ) 521,657 Deferred revenue (32,146 ) (37,890 ) Cash used in operating activities (2,995,499 ) (3,945,506 ) Cash flow used in investing activities Purchase of property and equipment - (32,539 ) Cash used in investing activities - (32,539 ) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds on issue of share capital 53,587 - Lease payments (95,356 ) (93,192 ) Cash used in financing activities (41,769 ) (93,192 ) Net decrease in cash for the period $ (3,037,268 ) $ (4,071,237 ) Cash beginning of the period 8,327,449 6,277,321 Cash end of the period $ 5,290,181 $ 2,206,084

Conference Call Details

Xtract One will host a conference call to discuss its annual results on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 5:30 pm EST. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will provide an overview of the interim financial results along with management’s outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Investors may register for the live conference call by clicking this link . Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website after the conference call concludes.

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative AI-powered Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based Xtract One Vision allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and Xtract One Insights provides valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

1 Supplementary Financial Measures:

The Company utilizes specific supplementary financial measures in this earnings release to allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company’s business and facilitates meaningful comparison of results in the current period with those in prior periods and future periods. Supplementary financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to measures presented by other companies. Supplementary financial measures presented in this earnings release include ‘Agreements pending installation’ and ‘Total contract value’ of new bookings. Agreements pending installation reflects total value of signed contracts awarded to the Company that has not been installed at the customer site. ‘Total contract value of new bookings’ is comprised of all new contracts signed and awarded to the Company, regardless of the performance obligations outstanding as at the end of the reporting period. Total contract value is the aggregate value of sales commitments from customers as at the end of the reporting period without consideration of the Company’s completion of the associated performance obligations outlined in each contract.

