Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report 2023: A $2.6 Billion Industry by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 31.51% - Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Cooling Drives Growth

The APAC market for liquid cooling in data centers is poised for remarkable growth between 2022 and 2027. According to this report, this market is expected to exhibit a substantial increase, with a projected value of over US$ 663.4 million in 2022, set to soar to an impressive US$ 2,609.1 million by 2027. Anticipated to achieve an outstanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.51% during this period, this growth is attributed to various factors. The data is excluding china region.
The expansion of the APAC data center liquid cooling industry is significantly influenced by the emergence of cutting-edge technologies and the growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. Several key drivers are contributing to this market's expansion, including the increasing need for cooling solutions that are both energy-efficient and space-saving. Moreover, the pursuit of lower operating costs and enhanced overclocking capabilities is propelling the adoption of liquid cooling solutions in data centers.
The introduction of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, along with the evolving landscape of high-density computing, presents significant opportunities for manufacturers in the APAC data center liquid cooling sector. Liquid cooling technologies offer a pathway to achieve higher processing density within the same physical space by effectively dissipating heat, allowing data centers to maximize their processing power without the need for extensive changes to their physical infrastructure.
Environmental sustainability has become a pressing concern, urging data centers to reduce their carbon footprint and energy consumption. Liquid cooling is seen as a more eco-friendly alternative compared to conventional air cooling methods, as it enhances energy efficiency and reduces the reliance on power-hungry cooling equipment. Implementing liquid cooling technology can contribute to the development of a greener and more sustainable IT infrastructure in data centers.
The demand for high-performance computing under conditions of high frequency, intensive workloads, and multi-core processing, driven by applications like artificial intelligence and machine learning, is on the rise within data centers. To meet these diverse needs, data center operators are turning to the latest advancements in indirect or direct-on-chip liquid cooling and system integrator services. End users, including cloud providers, colocation providers, hyperscale data centers, and others, are increasingly adopting cold plates, direct liquid cooling (DLC), indirect liquid cooling, and rack liquid cooling solutions, further boosting the demand for APAC data center liquid cooling technology.
In today's data center landscape, which is characterized by a surge in computational demands and core-intensive applications, traditional air cooling solutions are approaching their limits. Liquid cooling is not limited to just mainframes and supercomputers; it has applications that extend to a wide range of data center scenarios.
Liquid cooling, involving the use of water and other liquids, offers superior heat-carrying efficiency compared to air and can address certain challenges associated with air cooling systems. As the density of computing equipment increases, and data centers expand to meet growing demands, liquid cooling technology gains prominence. Liquid cooling methods have a significantly higher heat capacity than air, with water being approximately 4,000 times more effective at heat dissipation. This technology contributes to enhanced energy efficiency across data centers, especially in settings where rack densities exceed 50 kW.
Business Dynamics
Business Drivers
- Increasing Data Center Spending
- Growing Need for Hyper-Scale Data Centers
- Leading Hyperscale Data Center Operators to have a Huge Impact on Market Adoption
- Thermal Energy Recovery and Conversion from Data Centers
- Increasing Need for Sustainable Cooling Solutions
- Increasing Government Initiatives for Carbon-Neutral and Energy-Efficient Data Centers
- Need to Curb Water Usage Due to Increasing Water Scarcity
- Growing Number of Green and Smart City Projects
- Reduction in Operational Costs
- Extends the Life of Equipment and Hardware
- Resource Saving Technology
- Reduction of Floor Space Needed by Data Centers
- Sustainable Development Efforts and CSR Activities
- Rising Electricity Tariffs Globally
- High-Efficiency Cooling Solutions
- Emerging Technologies Promote Cost-Effectiveness
- AI-Assisted Automatic Cooling Control
- Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) Optimization with Economic Cooling Solutions
Business Challenges
- High Investment Costs
- Alternative Technologies Existing in the Market
- Additional Costs in Case of System Failures and Fluid Leakages
- Fluid Leakages Add to Costs
- Data Center Liquid Cooling Systems Susceptible to Breakdowns
- Equipment and Hardware to be Pre-Designed and Modified
Business Strategies
- Product Developments and Innovations
- Market Developments
- Corporate Strategies
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
Business Opportunities
- Retrofitting Opportunities
- Increasing Efficiency of Existing Data Centers
- Conversion of Old Buildings to Data Centers
- Increasing Demand for Data Centers
- Need for Edge, Colocation, and Hyper-Scale Data Center
- Increasing Number of Distributed or Edge Data Centers
- Growth in Penetration Rate of Internet and Cloud Services
- Increased Rack Density
- Increased Adoption of Blockchain Technologies and Growing Demand for Crypto Mining
- Increasing Research and Development Activities
- Transition from Onsite Storage Facility to Cloud Connectivity
- Integration with Emerging Technologies
- Blockchain
- Satellite Communication
- 6G Connectivity
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
Pathway to Green Data Centers
- Analysis of the Current Scenario
- Distribution of the Data Centers (by Source of Energy)
- Distribution of the Data Centers (by Status)
- Way to a Green Data Center Ecosystem
- Cloud Migration
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Enabling Technologies
- Efficient Infrastructure
- Renewable Energy
Ongoing Trends
- Efficient Cooling Systems
- Upcoming Data Center Liquid Cooling Concepts
- Recovery of Waste Heat
- Water Conservation
- Renewable Energy for Data Centers
- Use-Cases of Data Center Liquid Cooling
- IT and Telecom Sector
- Government and Public Sector
- Others
- Increased Data Requirements
- Increasing Rack Power Density - New Data Center Reality
- 5G Services to Drive Exponential Growth in Data Centers
- COVID-19 Implications for Data Centers
- Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Cooling Systems
- Carbon Neutrality
- Green Initiatives by Government Body
Ecosystem and Ongoing Programs
- Associations and Consortiums
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Rest-of-the-World
Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
- Black Box
- ExaScaler Inc
- FUJITSU
- Wiwynn
- CoolestDC
Regions
Global Data Center Outlook
- Growing Number of Data Center Stock
- Global Crypto Currency Mining
- Increased Internet Connectivity
- Increased Internet Bandwidth
- Increased Focus on Energy Efficiency
China
- Market
- Buyer Attributes
- Key Data Center Liquid Cooling Providers in China
- Business Challenges
- Business Drivers
- Application
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by End-Use Industry), $Million, 2021-2027
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Data Center), $Million, 2021-2027
- Product
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Solution), $Million, 2021-2027
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Indirect Cooling), $Million, 2021-2027
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Direct Cooling), $Million, 2021-2027
- China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Immersion Cooling), $Million, 2021-2027
South Korea
Australia
India
Japan
Singapore
Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
