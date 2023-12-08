Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio applies for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Helsinki

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release December 8, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. EET

Rovio applies for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Helsinki

The Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation (“Rovio”) has today resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in the shares of Rovio and for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”).

Sega Europe Limited (“Sega”) holds more than 90 percent of the issued and outstanding shares in Rovio. Sega has on September 29, 2023 initiated redemption proceedings in respect of the minority shares in Rovio in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Rovio by serving its application to appoint an arbitral tribunal and to initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 5, of the Finnish Companies Act.

The Board of Directors of Rovio has resolved to submit an application to Nasdaq Helsinki for the termination of public trading and for the delisting of the Rovio shares. In the application, it will be requested that the delisting in respect of the Rovio shares admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki would become effective as soon as possible upon Sega having gained title to all the shares in Rovio in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Barcelona (Spain), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. Sega Europe Limited has acquired more than 90 percent of Rovio’s issued and outstanding shares and will delist the company from NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange as soon as permitted under applicable laws. (www.rovio.com)