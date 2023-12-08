Anticipation Ignites With the Unveiling of a New Bellwright Trailer at the Game Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, in collaboration with Donkey Crew, proudly presented a new trailer for its upcoming title, Bellwright , at The Game Awards. Renowned for its dedication to showcasing cutting-edge gaming experiences, this showcase comes a week after the exciting announcement of Bellwright's debut in Steam Early Access in early 2024 and its successful feature on the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.

Key Highlights:

Trailer Debut: Snail captivated the audience with the mesmerizing story elements, “You Are The Bellwright” with visually appealing graphics, intricate crafting, and dynamic action and exploration elements. This open-world survival game introduces a medieval setting with a rich and compelling lore, distinguishing itself as a groundbreaking addition to Snail’s portfolio.

Wishlist Milestone: First introduced at the Steam’s Next Fest this summer, now with over 300,000 wishlists on Steam, Bellwright emerges as one of Snail's most anticipated titles.

Snail's expertise in the open-world survival gaming niche is exemplified by the strong install base and hours played of the ARK franchise. The unveiling of Bellwright, further underscores Snail's commitment to pushing the boundaries of open-world survival gaming and solidifies the company's reputation as a leader in creating immersive and engaging open-world experiences. Bellwright’s medieval backdrop and intricate lore demonstrates the versatility and depth of Snail’s prowess within this gaming genre.

Bellwright Key Features:

Survive and Explore: Engage in a challenging world where gathering, hunting, building, and crafting are essential for survival. Embark on a journey through the land to uncover its secrets and adventures, transcending the oppressive rule of the Crown and its Royal Army.

Conquer and Expand: Rise from a humble camp to become the leader of a rebellion. Strengthen your cause by improving relations with settlements, growing armies, and liberating regions from the Crown's influence. Gain followers with unique knowledge, unlocking new resources to advance your town's technologies.

Resource and Town Management: As you free villages from the Crown's oppression, build, manage, and upgrade your outposts and towns. Organize your workers and train formidable soldiers, fostering the rebellion against the Crown.

Skill-Based Directional Combat: Choose from a diverse array of medieval weapons and armor, honing your unique style in directional combat. From swords and axes to heavy mauls and bows, showcase your skill in battle.

Army Command: Lead your armies strategically, employing cunning tactics to gain an advantage. Customize and train your troops to assert your dominance on the battlefield.

Deep Progression: Enhance your combat and survival skills, train your soldiers, and witness your workers evolve into master craftsmen. Each recruit brings unique knowledge, offering endless growth opportunities.

Story and Roleplay: Unravel family secrets, discover the truth behind the accused murder of the Prince, and navigate the mysteries of the kingdom as you expand your influence.

Early Access on Steam: The game's Early Access phase on Steam will allow players to shape its development through valuable feedback.

"Bellwright is a testament to our unwavering dedication to crafting exceptional open-world survival experiences. Our success with the ARK franchise serves as a foundation for Bellwright, and we are eager to continue to bring innovation to the genre and share this new and captivating journey with our players." - Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, Inc.

Watch the Bellwright trailer here!

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its relationships with third-party platforms; expectations for future growth and performance; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

