Water Tower Research US Climate Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the US Climate Hybrid Investor Conference sponsored by Water Tower Research and Virtual Investor Conferences, held December 7th, are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47K6Xfp

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

December 7th

PresentationTicker(s)
Opening Remarks from Water Tower Research
--Shawn Severson, Co-Founder and President
TECO 2030 ASAOTCQX: TECFF | OSE: TECO
Loop Industries Inc.NASDAQ: LOOP
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.NYSE American: OPTT
UGE International Ltd.OTCQB: UGEIF | TSXV: UGE
RE Royalties Ltd.OTCQX: RROYF | TSXV: RE
ReVolve Renewable Power Corp.OTCQB: REVVF | TSXV: REVV
Panel: “Looking at Climate Investing in 2024 and Beyond”
Lucosky BrookmanRE Royalties Ltd., and Green Impact Exchange
SES AI CorporationNYSE: SES
Greenland Technologies Holding Corp.NASDAQ: GTEC
Soluna Holdings, Inc.NASDAQ: SLNH
Gevo Inc.NASDAQ: GEVO
The Metals CompanyNASDAQ: TMC
Base Carbon Inc.OTCQX: BCBNF | NEO: BCBN
Alternus Energy Group plcOSE: ALT


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

