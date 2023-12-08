INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2024

INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar:



19 March 2024 – audited financial reports and annual report.

30 April 2024 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2024.

20 August 2024 - Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2024.

31 October 2024 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2024.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

