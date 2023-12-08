Switch auction results: Housing Financing Fund bond series HFF150644 and HFF150434

Today HF Fund concluded two switch auctions in which owners of HFF150644 were invited to exchange the bonds for indexed RIKS 33 0321 Treasury bonds and owners of HFF150434 were invited to exchange the bonds for indexed RIKS 30 0701 Treasury bonds.

Bids in the nominal amount of 11,069,000,000 were submitted for RIKS 33 0321, and bids in the nominal amount of 11,069,000,000 were accepted at a predetermined price of 102.150. In exchange, HF Fund will buy back HFF150644 bonds in the nominal amount of 9,798,017,270 at a predetermined price of 100.00.

Bids in the nominal amount of 16,651,000,000 were submitted for RIKS 30 0701, and bids in the nominal amount of 12,150,000,000 were accepted at a predetermined price of 102.400. In exchange, HF Fund will buy back HFF150434 bonds in the nominal amount of 16,287,685,500 at a predetermined price of 100.00.

Due to strong demand HF-Fund is considering a similar future offerings that will be announced in due course.

Further information can be obtained from:

For HF Fund: Steinþór Pálsson, tel: +354 6160200, e-mail: verkefnisstjornil@fjr.is

For the arranger: Government Debt Management, tel: +354 569-9635, +354 569-9679, e-mail: lanamal@lanamal.is