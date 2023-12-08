Camfil APC Unveils Comprehensive Resource for Dust Collection in Battery Manufacturing

JONESBORO, Ark, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC), a global leader in industrial dust, fume and mist collection, today announced the launch of a critical new resource for battery manufacturers: "A Guide to Dust Collection in Battery Manufacturing." This comprehensive guide addresses the often-overlooked need for efficient dust collection in the rapidly growing battery manufacturing industry, crucial for both environmental and worker safety.

Battery manufacturing processes release toxic dust particles, including lead, nickel, cobalt and aluminum, posing significant health risks like lead poisoning and potential for explosive incidents​​. Camfil APC's guide provides insights into managing dangerous dusts produced during the manufacturing of various batteries, such as rechargeable auto batteries, electric vehicle (EV) batteries and lead-acid batteries​​.

The guide highlights the health hazards associated with exposure to various toxic dusts like lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese, emphasizing the need for stringent dust control measures​​. It outlines the various stages of battery manufacturing that pose lead exposure risks, including oxide and grid production, plate processing, battery assembly, and repair and reclaim operations​​.

A key component of the resource is the detailed explanation of dust collection systems. These systems are essential for mitigating exposure and explosion risks by trapping harmful particles and fumes, thus helping to ensure compliance with key regulatory bodies such as OSHA, NFPA and the EPA​​. The guide outlines the benefits of dust collection systems, including worker protection from harmful dust, compliance with safety standards and reduction in exposure to other toxic materials​​.

Additionally, the guide offers practical tips to improve dust collection, such as analyzing dust properties, adding engineering controls and maintaining dust collection systems​​. These insights are particularly valuable for facilities seeking to enhance workplace air quality and safety.

Camfil APC's resource serves as an essential tool for battery manufacturers, equipping them with knowledge and strategies to address the unique challenges posed by toxic dusts in their industry. By emphasizing the importance of effective dust collection, Camfil APC reinforces its commitment to providing solutions that protect both the environment and worker health.

