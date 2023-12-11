Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

København Ø, DENMARK

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 5 December 2023 - 8 December 2023
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 49:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement---
5 December 2023220,00011.932,624,556.00
6 December 2023159,00011.991,908,577,08
7 December 202373,02712.11884,473.81
8 December 2023135,28412.091,635,948.83
Total, week number 49587,43612.017,053,555.72
Accumulated under the program587,43612.017,053,555.72

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 896,171 own shares corresponding to 0.06 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard                 Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:        

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen

Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

 

