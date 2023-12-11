Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 5 December 2023 - 8 December 2023
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 49:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|-
|5 December 2023
|220,000
|11.93
|2,624,556.00
|6 December 2023
|159,000
|11.99
|1,908,577,08
|7 December 2023
|73,027
|12.11
|884,473.81
|8 December 2023
|135,284
|12.09
|1,635,948.83
|Total, week number 49
|587,436
|12.01
|7,053,555.72
|Accumulated under the program
|587,436
|12.01
|7,053,555.72
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 896,171 own shares corresponding to 0.06 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Press:
Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711
