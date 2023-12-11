Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 5 December 2023 - 8 December 2023

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 49:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement - - - 5 December 2023 220,000 11.93 2,624,556.00 6 December 2023 159,000 11.99 1,908,577,08 7 December 2023 73,027 12.11 884,473.81 8 December 2023 135,284 12.09 1,635,948.83 Total, week number 49 587,436 12.01 7,053,555.72 Accumulated under the program 587,436 12.01 7,053,555.72

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 896,171 own shares corresponding to 0.06 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

