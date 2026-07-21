Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 14 July 2026 – 20 July 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 14 July – 20 July 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
14 July 2026
15 July 2026
16 July 2026
17 July 2026
20 July 2026
|5,521,832
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
290,000
|15.53
16.35
16.41
16.98
17.23
17.07
|85,779,775
1,634,560
1,641,400
1,697,740
1,722,670
4,951,576
|Total, 14 July – 20 July 2026
|690,000
|16.88
|11,647,946
|Accumulated under the program
|6,211,832
|15.68
|97,427,721
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,882,801 own shares, corresponding to 2.84% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachment