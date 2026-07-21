Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 14 July 2026 – 20 July 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 14 July – 20 July 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



14 July 2026



15 July 2026



16 July 2026



17 July 2026



20 July 2026 5,521,832



100,000



100,000



100,000



100,000



290,000 15.53



16.35



16.41



16.98



17.23



17.07 85,779,775



1,634,560



1,641,400



1,697,740



1,722,670



4,951,576 Total, 14 July – 20 July 2026 690,000 16.88 11,647,946 Accumulated under the program 6,211,832 15.68 97,427,721

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,882,801 own shares, corresponding to 2.84% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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