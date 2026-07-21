Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 14 July 2026 – 20 July 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 14 July – 20 July 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

14 July 2026

15 July 2026

16 July 2026

17 July 2026

20 July 2026		5,521,832

100,000

 100,000

 100,000

 100,000

 290,000		15.53

16.35

16.41

16.98

17.23

17.07		85,779,775

1,634,560

1,641,400

1,697,740

1,722,670

4,951,576
Total, 14 July – 20 July 2026690,00016.8811,647,946
Accumulated under the program6,211,83215.6897,427,721

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,882,801 own shares, corresponding to 2.84% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                       

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG           
Mads Thinggaard                             
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469              

Attachment


Attachments

AS 39 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 