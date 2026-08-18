Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 11 August 2026 – 17 August 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 11 August – 17 August 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



11 August 2026



12 August 2026



13 August 2026



14 August 2026



17 August 2026 8,169,605



200,000



110,000



31,036



51,175



134,230 15.99



16.70



16.66



16.75



16.97



17.06 130,597,176



3,340,120



1,832,721



519,962



868,358



2,289,481 Total, 11 August – 17 August 2026 526,441 16.81 8,850,641 Accumulated under the program 8,696,046 16.04 139,447,817

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,432,718 own shares, corresponding to 2.95% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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