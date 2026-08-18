Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 11 August 2026 – 17 August 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 11 August – 17 August 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

11 August 2026

12 August 2026

13 August 2026

14 August 2026

17 August 2026		8,169,605

200,000

110,000

31,036

51,175

134,230		15.99

16.70

16.66

16.75

16.97

17.06		130,597,176

3,340,120

1,832,721

519,962

868,358

2,289,481
Total, 11 August – 17 August 2026526,44116.818,850,641
Accumulated under the program8,696,04616.04139,447,817

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,432,718 own shares, corresponding to 2.95% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

AS 44 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback 11 August - 17 August 2026
GlobeNewswire

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