Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 11 August 2026 – 17 August 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 11 August – 17 August 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
11 August 2026
12 August 2026
13 August 2026
14 August 2026
17 August 2026
|8,169,605
200,000
110,000
31,036
51,175
134,230
|15.99
16.70
16.66
16.75
16.97
17.06
|130,597,176
3,340,120
1,832,721
519,962
868,358
2,289,481
|Total, 11 August – 17 August 2026
|526,441
|16.81
|8,850,641
|Accumulated under the program
|8,696,046
|16.04
|139,447,817
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 41,432,718 own shares, corresponding to 2.95% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
- AS 44 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
- Alm Brand_Share buyback 11 August - 17 August 2026