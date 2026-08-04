Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 28 July 2026 – 3 August 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 28 July – 3 August 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

28 July 2026                                                                                                                

29 July 2026

30 July 2026

31 July 2026

3 August 2026		6,861,832

225,000

 30,000

 130,000

 200,000

 59,000		15.80

17.08

16.91

17.06

17.02

16.92		108,395,384

3,842,753

507,252

2,218,424

3,404,760

998,085
Total, 28 July – 3 August 2026644,00017.0410,971,274
Accumulated under the program7,505,83215.90119,366,658

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 40,242,504 own shares, corresponding to 2.86% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG                    
Mads Thinggaard                                                       
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                                      

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback 28 July - 3 August 2026 AS 42 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
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