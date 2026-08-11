Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 4 August 2026 – 10 August 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 4 August – 10 August 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

4 August 2026

5 August 2026

6 August 2026

7 August 2026

10 August 2026		7,505,832

76,644

57,152

130,000

139,977

260,000		15.90

16.81

16.89

17.01

16.95

16.90		119,366,658

1,288,194

965,320

2,211,222

2,372,666

4,393,116
Total, 4 August – 10 August 2026663,77316.9211,230,518
Accumulated under the program8,169,60515.99130,597,176

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 40,906,277 own shares, corresponding to 2.91% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG                    
Mads Thinggaard                                                       

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                                      

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback 4 August - 10 August 2026 AS 43 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
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