Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 4 August 2026 – 10 August 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 4 August – 10 August 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
4 August 2026
5 August 2026
6 August 2026
7 August 2026
10 August 2026
|7,505,832
76,644
57,152
130,000
139,977
260,000
|15.90
16.81
16.89
17.01
16.95
16.90
|119,366,658
1,288,194
965,320
2,211,222
2,372,666
4,393,116
|Total, 4 August – 10 August 2026
|663,773
|16.92
|11,230,518
|Accumulated under the program
|8,169,605
|15.99
|130,597,176
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 40,906,277 own shares, corresponding to 2.91% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
- Alm Brand_Share buyback 4 August - 10 August 2026
- AS 43 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program