Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 4 August 2026 – 10 August 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 4 August – 10 August 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



4 August 2026



5 August 2026



6 August 2026



7 August 2026



10 August 2026 7,505,832



76,644



57,152



130,000



139,977



260,000 15.90



16.81



16.89



17.01



16.95



16.90 119,366,658



1,288,194



965,320



2,211,222



2,372,666



4,393,116 Total, 4 August – 10 August 2026 663,773 16.92 11,230,518 Accumulated under the program 8,169,605 15.99 130,597,176

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 40,906,277 own shares, corresponding to 2.91% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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