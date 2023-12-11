Press release

Canal de Isabel II awards Eviden and Ayesa the innovative Yara project to transform its commercial and customer management system

Madrid, Spain and Paris, France - December 11 2023 - Eviden, an atos business, and expert in SAP, and Ayesa today announce that they have been selected as part of a joint venture by Canal de Isabel II (CYII), Madrid’s water supplies management company, for the implementation of its new “YARA” Commercial System in SaaS (Software-as-a-service) mode, as well as the associated support and maintenance. The four-year deal, which is extendable for one year, is valued at €51.2 million euros. Canal de Isabel II manages water distribution for the 6.5 million people which live in the Community of Madrid.

Pioneering with cloud in the water sector

The YARA implementation, which is entirely cloud-based, is among the first in the ‘world of water’ and the first in Spain. The solution makes use of the SAP platform-as-a-service, creating a new standard in the industry. Eviden and Ayesa proposed this project using cutting-edge technologies from partners such as SAP, through the RISE with SAP alliance, and Microsoft Azure. With over 20 years of experience along with significant expertise in this technology, the two partners will ensure that Canal de Isabel II benefits from best practice and rapid deployment, with minimized risks.

Full SAP to cover the complete water cycle

CYII’s new commercial system will be based on the SAP for Utilities (IS-U) core, SAP’s sales and information system for utilities and waste disposal companies. Eviden, using the accelerators in its preconfigured solution Eviden WaterPack®, ensures a fully integrated implementation of the commercial management system for the water cycle.

The project prioritizes both employee and customer experience in order to provide maximum customer satisfaction with the service. The core will consist of S/4HANA Cloud for Water Utilities components, which will cover the entire contracting, reading, billing and collection cycle, as well as all project management and field work tasks, file management, data migration and integration, and mobility guarantee functionalities.

Canal de Isabel II’s new CRM system will also be incorporated into the platform, providing real-time access to crucial information. The entire proposed solution is designed to improve customer relationships and satisfaction.

Applied Technological Innovation

The project will use Machine Learning for the validation of meter readings and billing, and hyper automation in collection management. SAP’s Business Technology Platform (BTP) will support future IoT technology implementations in the water world. In addition, an On-line Service Office will be established exclusively for the Water sector, allowing multi-channel interactions in real time and offering a 360-degree perspective of customer behavior, as well as a more innovative Contact Center, using Intelligent Customer Service.

Eviden-Ayesa: Experts in SAP Utilities

The Eviden-Ayesa joint venture model, already tested and consolidated in Utilities clients across Spain, brings together the leadership and experience of both companies, which add up to more than 2,000 professional experts in SAP Utilities. Their commitment to research and continuous innovation through national and international competence centers makes them a strong and reliable technological partner for CYII.

###

