Vantiva - Prospectus availability

Paris - December 11, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI),

A prospectus is being made available to the public on the occasion of an increase in the Company's share capital by the issue of ordinary shares of the Company reserved for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights.

The prospectus was approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on December 8, 2023 under number 23-508.

The prospectus comprises An offering memorandum, a summary and the universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 26, 2023 under number D.23-0337, as well as an amendment to said universal registration document filed on December 8, 2023 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.23-0337-A01.

Copies of the prospectus are available on the Company's website https://www.vantiva.com/en/Investor Center/ sShareholders’Information/Shareholders’meeting, free of charge from Vantiva, 10 Boulevard de Grenelle, 75015, Paris, and on AMF website www.amf-france.org.

About Vantiva

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contacts

Vantiva Press Relations Image 7 for Vantiva – Corporate

press.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

Vantiva Investor Relations Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva – Product and Solutions

investor.relations@vantiva.com vantiva@thatcherandco.com

