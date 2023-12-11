XpresSpa Introduces Clockwork Robotic Manicures at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, in partnership with Clockwork, the pioneer in robotics for the beauty industry, today launched the use of Clockwork’s next-generation, fully- autonomous, AI-powered express manicure in the XpresSpa® location at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas is the third XpresSpa location to welcome robotic manicures, following the recent successful launches at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Miami International Airport (MIA). The new offering will be available for an introductory discounted rate of $17 at the XpresSpa in Terminal 1, A/B Gates, Level 2 in LAS.

“More than 50 million passengers pass through Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas annually,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Scott Milford. “XWELL is committed to finding innovative solutions to serve its guests and bring operational efficiency to the Company’s business model, and our partnership with Clockwork is one way we’re executing that goal. Whether our guests are traveling for business or pleasure, we have a service to suit their needs and get them well on their way.”

The Clockwork MiNiCURE is an express manicure service that delivers high-quality polish through automation. Its latest version features a fully autonomous robot that uses proprietary artificial intelligence with 3D technology to paint nails effectively within minutes. An easy-to-use touchscreen guides travelers through the Clockwork experience, with an intuitive live support feature available any time help is needed. Additionally, the Clockwork MiNiCURE experience includes automated nail polish removal as well as a free polish remover pot to take home.

The introduction of the Clockwork MiNiCURE in Las Vegas represents a continued expansion of XpresSpa’s lineup of innovative products and services, including fully autonomous massage chairs by HydroMassage and Human Touch® and Stretch services. XWELL will continue to bring quality treatments to its wellness centers worldwide, including to its recent expansion in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about Clockwork, please visit likeclockwork.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.



XpresSpa and its Treat brand are leading retailers of wellness services and related products, with 34 locations in 15 airports globally.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques, with three locations currently operating.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

