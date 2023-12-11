Imprivata Announces Strategic Leadership Transition and Welcomes Fran Rosch as New CEO

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata , the digital identity company for life-and mission-critical industries, today announced a significant leadership transition as Gus Malezis, the current CEO, assumes a new role as a strategic advisor to Imprivata and welcomes Fran Rosch as the new CEO, effective January 1, 2024.



Gus Malezis has been a driving force behind Imprivata's success over the past seven years, providing exemplary leadership and guiding the company through numerous achievements. His dedication to making tough decisions, prioritizing employees and customers, and steering Imprivata toward success and security has left an enduring legacy. Imprivata is excited to see Gus embark on this new chapter, and the company wishes him continued success in his expanded role. The board is confident that Gus's insights and expertise will continue to contribute significantly to the strategic direction of Imprivata.

Fran brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity and digital identity, having successfully led technology companies through growth and SaaS transformations. His recent role in helping ForgeRock complete a successful IPO and merger into Ping, under the Thoma Bravo family, further underscores his capabilities. Fran’s background also includes tremendous service at cybersecurity companies Symantec and Verisign.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join such a growth-minded company as Imprivata and take the reins from Gus. Imprivata is committed to its customers, helping them leverage Digital Identity to bring security and ease of use to industries that depend on invisible, quick security,” said Fran Rosch. “I love the identity space and look forward to leading Imprivata through the next stage of growth.”

Fran Rosch is set to engage with Imprivata's customers in the coming weeks to gain an intimate understanding of their challenges. This direct interaction will inform the next stage of growth in Imprivata's journey, ensuring that the company continues to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Imprivata assures its valued customers that the transition in leadership will not disrupt the exceptional service and innovative solutions they have come to expect. The company's vision for digital identity remains steadfast, as does its unwavering commitment to customer value and success.

“On behalf of the Board, I wish to congratulate Gus on this new opportunity and would also like to extend our sincerest gratitude for the value creation he has driven as CEO. His leadership at Imprivata has been a critical force in the company’s success over the last 6+ years and his strategic vision is one of the main reasons customers continue to rely on Imprivata’s solutions. We look forward to continuing to work with Gus on the board and in future roles at Thoma Bravo. We are also delighted to welcome Fran in his new role and convey the confidence our Board has in Fran taking Imprivata to the next level of growth.” Said Andrew Almeida, Partner at Thoma Bravo.

About Imprivata

Imprivata is the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, redefining how organizations solve complex workflow, security, and compliance challenges with solutions that protect critical data and applications without workflow disruption. Its platform of interoperable identity, authentication, and access management solutions enable organizations in over 45 countries to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party digital identities by establishing trust between people, technology, and information. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com .

