NP Digital Releases Inaugural Digital Marketing Salary Trends Report

San Diego, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end performance marketing, has released findings from its debut Digital Marketing Salary Trends Report. The report gathers insights from digital marketing professionals worldwide, shedding light on industry salary trends and revealing what professionals truly earn. It provides average earnings for various digital marketing roles from SEO to PR, explores how experience and company size affect pay, and examines whether salary correlates with job satisfaction.

The report draws insights from a robust pool of more than 3,700 digital marketers across 100 countries. Respondents include in-house, agency, and freelance marketers in the United States and globally.

"The survey findings highlight the strong link between benefits and job satisfaction among digital marketers. Flexible hours, remote work, health insurance—even in countries with universal healthcare—paid time off, and retirement plans are key factors shaping overall satisfaction. While compensation still plays a large role in job satisfaction, benefits and perks should be strongly considered by companies in an effort to foster a fulfilling work environment, boost job satisfaction, and hire top talent," said Michelle Scully, Vice President of Human Resources at NP Digital.

Standout Trends from the Report:

U.S. vs. Global Salaries: The average yearly compensation for digital marketing professionals in the U.S. stands at $86.9K, while globally, the average is $53.6K. Notably, the U.S. average is influenced by a smaller yet prominent segment with exceptionally high salaries.

NP Digital’s Digital Marketing Salary Trends Report aims to promote transparency in compensation discussions, empowering digital marketers to gauge their worth and equipping decision-makers with actionable insights to enhance employee satisfaction.

To learn more about the findings from NP Digital’s Digital Marketing Salary Trends Report, visit https://neilpatel.com/blog/digital-marketing-salary-trends/.

