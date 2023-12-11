Syntec Optics Expands Thin-Film Technology with Gold Coating Capabilities (Nasdaq: OPTX)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics, an advanced manufacturer and technology provider of optics and photonics products, announced today the expansion of capabilities to deposit very thin layers (nanometers in thickness) of gold on various existing optics produced at Syntec, including space satellite optics, biomedical optics, and LED illumination optics.



Sara Hart, Director of Sales at Syntec Optics, said, "In-house gold coating capabilities are expected to create higher revenue by leveraging more vertical integration.”

The forward business integration will provide customers access to high-quality and durable gold coatings for optics manufactured by Syntec Optics for many applications.

Syntec Optics has developed such techniques for products manufactured across various departments using electron beam evaporation for the physical deposition of gold on optics placed within vacuum chambers located centrally in the nearly 90,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility. Syntec Optics’s techniques include precise control of low or high deposition rates and reducing waste of expensive materials.

Developed techniques also offer precise film composition, improved adhesion, density, and durability of the gold coating.

“We are excited to offer our customers continued vertical integration,” said Joe Mohr, CEO of Syntec Optics. “Gold coatings are highly versatile and offer a wide range of benefits for many different applications. Syntec Optics is creating a new opportunity for customers requiring extremely high-performing light characteristics from optics."

About Syntec Optics



Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a 20-year optics and photonics leader for scientific and technical instruments and aerospace and defense products, has the mission of keeping American soldiers out of harm's way, improving patient care and bringing more precision products to the consumer and communications. Syntec Optics, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. Syntec Optics recently launched new products, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics, lightweight night vision goggle optics, biomedical equipment optics, and precision microlens arrays. To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

