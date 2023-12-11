Paris, December 11, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 5 to 8, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 5 to 8, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Code identifiant de l'instrument financier Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/12/2023 FR0010451203 2 793 22,1439 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/12/2023 FR0010451203 17 625 22,9015 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/12/2023 FR0010451203 31 250 23,2867 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/12/2023 FR0010451203 31 719 23,6036 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/12/2023 FR0010451203 4 331 23,5199 CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment