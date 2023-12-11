Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, December 11, 2023

                                                                                            DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM DECEMBER 5 to 8, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from December 5 to 8, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionCode identifiant de l'instrument financierTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/12/2023FR00104512032 793 22,1439XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/12/2023FR001045120317 625 22,9015XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/12/2023FR001045120331 250 23,2867XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/12/2023FR001045120331 719 23,6036XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/12/2023FR00104512034 331 23,5199CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

