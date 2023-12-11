Thor Equities Group Strengthens Data Center Division with Appointment of New Executive Vice President

New York, NY, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing and management, is pleased to announce the appointment of new Executive Vice President and Head of Data Centers – Americas, Raj Vohra. Based in Thor’s California office, Mr. Vohra will play a vital role in Thor’s expansion in the Data Center sector.

With over twenty years of senior management experience at companies including Google and Deloitte, Mr. Vohra will oversee the Americas Data Center program as the demand for state-of-the-art facilities intensifies. Mr. Vohra began his career at Deloitte Consulting’s Real Estate and Location Strategy practice group where he advised a wide range of multinational Fortune 500 companies on global location strategy engagements. After his time at Deloitte, Mr. Vohra went on to lead Data Center acquisitions across the Americas for Google and grew their Data Center portfolio by over 2 GW. During his time at Google, he held roles as Global Lead of Economic and Community Development (ECD) and regional leadership roles overseeing Google’s Data Center acquisitions in the US-Central and Latin American regions. As Americas’ acquisitions lead, Mr. Vohra developed many of Google’s playbooks, process maps, organizational frameworks, and tripled the size of the US acquisitions team.

“Raj has an exceptional track-record and makes another talented addition to the Thor team. He has experienced the incredible growth of the data center sector over the past decade and can skillfully lead us in assembling a strong portfolio of state-of-the-art campuses across the Americas. We are thrilled to welcome him,” said Chief Operating Officer of Thor Equities Group, Melissa Gliatta.

“It is a pleasure to join Thor Equities and work alongside a dedicated and tenacious team. There are significant opportunities in the data center sector, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive further growth and contribute to a best-in-class global portfolio,” said EVP, RajVohra.

Thor Equities entered the data center sector in 2022 with its first investment in Spain. The firm is developing a campus, ‘Madrid One’, strategically located in Spain’s capital city that will deliver over 60,000 m2 of technical space with a total IT load exceeding 100MW.

###

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.