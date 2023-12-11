Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2023 Assets Under Management

| Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2023 totaled $143.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $73.7 billion. In November, certain Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $350 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of November 30, 2023 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$ 20,073         
Global Discovery        1,371         
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth        11,900         
U.S. Small-Cap Growth        2,968         
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity        354         
Non-U.S. Growth        12,814         
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth        6,631         
China Post-Venture        161         
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity        4,007         
U.S. Mid-Cap Value        2,694         
Value Income        12         
International Value Team  
International Value        38,972         
International Explorer        211         
Global Value Team  
Global Value        24,085         
Select Equity        317         
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets        882         
Credit Team  
High Income        8,808         
Credit Opportunities        207         
Floating Rate        57         
Developing World Team  
Developing World        3,355         
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak        1,947         
Antero Peak Hedge        431         
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained        305         
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities        86         
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities        435         
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 143,083         
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.  
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $75 million.  

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.