Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2023 totaled $143.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $73.7 billion. In November, certain Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $350 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of November 30, 2023 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 20,073 Global Discovery 1,371 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,900 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,968 Global Equity Team Global Equity 354 Non-U.S. Growth 12,814 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,631 China Post-Venture 161 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,007 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,694 Value Income 12 International Value Team International Value 38,972 International Explorer 211 Global Value Team Global Value 24,085 Select Equity 317 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 882 Credit Team High Income 8,808 Credit Opportunities 207 Floating Rate 57 Developing World Team Developing World 3,355 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 1,947 Antero Peak Hedge 431 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 305 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 86 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 435 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 143,083 1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds. 2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $75 million.

