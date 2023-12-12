INVL Technology investor's calendar for 2024

INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar:



8 April 2024 – audited financial reports and annual report.

30 April 2024 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2024.

27 August 2024 – Net Asset Value and semi-annual report of 2024.

30 October 2024 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2024.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt