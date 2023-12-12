DSV, 1076 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1076
Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and Section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, we hereby announce that Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP (Agility) has informed DSV that as a result of an internal group reorganisation, Agility’s holding of shares in DSV A/S has changed between wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Agility as follows:
|Subsidiary
|Holding of shares in DSV A/S previously
|Holding of shares in DSV A/S as of 8 December 2023
|Company structure
|Agility Investment
B.V.
|19,304,348
|3,304,348
|Wholly owned indirect subsidiary
|Agility Strategies
Holding I Limited
|0
|16,000,000
|Wholly owned indirect subsidiary
|Agility total direct or indirect holding
|19,304,348
|19,304,348
|Parent company
Agility’s total ownership of DSV A/S is unchanged. As of 8 December 2023, Agility directly or indirectly holds 19,304,348 shares in DSV A/S, corresponding to 8.81% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
