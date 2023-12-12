Rose Hill and ACS Laboratory Join Forces to Pioneer Psilocybin Testing Standards

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Hill (or the “Company”), a premium psilocybin cultivator, supplier processor, and exporter in Jamaica, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with ACS Laboratory, an award-winning testing facility. ACS Laboratory is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited, DEA licensed and CLIA licensed.



Combining Rose Hill’s mastery of psilocybin finished products with ACS Laboratory’s expertise, this collaboration aims to set a new industry standard for accurate, consistent, and proficient potency and purity testing, covering pesticides, mycotoxins, residual solvents, heavy metals, and microbiology panels.

Rose Hill’s products will now include QR codes linked to ACS Laboratory’s Certificates of Analysis (COA), verifying the test results that all formulas are clean and safe to consume. This first of its kind initiative pioneers the application of rigorous testing of psilocybin as a traditional consumer packaged good (CPG), establishing standards that set a critical precedent in a largely unregulated field. Transparent test results also allow licensed retailers and practitioners to make informed choices and confidently select high-quality psilocybin for their clients and patients.





Domenic Suppa, co-founder and chief operations officer of Rose Hill, emphasizes, "The collaboration with ACS Laboratory signifies our dedication to advancing the psychedelic industry through rigorous research and a commitment to the highest quality standards. Our partnership seeks to establish unparalleled testing methodologies, ensuring safe and therapeutically beneficial psilocybin products."

Rose Hill has been a trailblazer in producing top-tier, multi-strain psilocybin genetics and innovative cultivation solutions since its establishment in 2015. The Company has consistently led research efforts while supplying premier biomass to esteemed research institutions. Notably, Rose Hill achieved a significant milestone by obtaining Health Canada's approval for the first legal export of psilocybin from Jamaica to Canada. This certification allowed Rose Hill to provide exclusive, proprietary psilocybin biomass to a distinguished Canadian researcher and a leading provider of psychedelic-assisted therapies. Today, it allows Rose Hill to harness ACS Laboratory’s testing methodologies to launch forthcoming studies in 2024.

ACS Laboratory’s ability to quantify psilocybin, psilocin, and eight other active compounds in the mushrooms creates an opportunity to understand more about the therapeutic benefits of these complex fungi.

Roger Brown, president of ACS Laboratory, said, "The partnership between ACS Laboratory and Rose Hill reflects a shared dedication to responsible growth in the psilocybin market. Our joint mission is to conduct meticulous and reliable testing, upholding the industry's highest quality and safety standards. Our commitment to advancing psychedelic research is evident through our pivotal role in facilitating legal and innovative developments in therapeutic psilocybin use."

For more information, visit https://rosehill.life/ and https://www.acslab.com/ .

About Rose Hill

Rose Hill is a leading innovator in the cultivation and supply of premium psilocybin products and biomass. Dedicated to fostering a sustainable and ethical approach to cultivation, Rose Hill sets industry norms to standards to deliver safe and top-quality products to research partners and brands. Renowned as the foremost psilocybin producer in Jamaica, Rose Hill holds the distinction of being the world's inaugural legal exporter of these transformative compounds.

About ACS Laboratory

ACS Laboratory is an award-winning testing facility serving the cannabis, hemp, mushroom and kratom industries with consistent, precise results. The team has earned 82 Emerald Test Badges for accurate results, more than any other lab in the USA. Exceeding regulatory requirements, ACS is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited, DEA licensed, CLIA licensed and hemp-testing compliant in all 50 states (including Puerto Rico), and 17 countries. The facility is also a Florida Department of Health “Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory.” Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, continuously developing protocols to support clients as they expand into new product types and verticals. ACS Laboratory operates a 20,000 sq. ft. facility, making it the largest in the Eastern USA. Explore ACS’ blog for the latest botanical science and laboratory testing information. Visit www.acslab.com for a complete list of testing services and capabilities.

