Heilind Electronics Featuring Hirose GT50 Series Compact Wire-to-Board Connectors

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, is featuring the Hirose GT50 Series of compact wire-to-board connectors. This series represents the latest in connector technology, designed to meet the demanding requirements of automotive internal connections and more.

Key Features of the Hirose GT50 Series:

Compact and Low-Profile Design: The GT50 series boasts a space-saving design with a 1mm pitch, contributing to the size reduction of the end product.

High Heat Resistance: These connectors are ideal for applications requiring high heat resistance up to 125°C.

Vibration Resistance: Includes a stabilizer to suppress vibration, ensuring stable contact even under intense conditions.

Robust Design: The GT50 series is designed to resist disconnecting, with high lock performance and cable retention force.

User-Friendly Lock Design: Prevents mismating and ensures a strong connection during installation.

Product Specifications:

Rated Current: 2A for 2, 4 positions or 1.5A for 6, 8, 12, 16 positions.

Rated Voltage: 60V AC/DC

Operating Temperature Range: -40 to +125°C

Materials: The connectors are made with high quality materials including LCP and PBT housings, brass terminals, and gold plating for contact areas.

For more information about the Hirose GT50 Series Wire-to-Board Connectors, and to shop available inventory, please visit Heilind's website or contact your local Heilind representative.



