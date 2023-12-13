Aurora Mobile’s Subsidiary SendCloud Provides Email Services to Rain Classroom to Help Drive User Outreach

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”) has entered into a strategic partnership with Beijing Muhua Information Technology Co., Ltd. This company develops and operates Xuetangx.com, an online learning platform in China, which has jointly launched a new intelligent teaching and learning solution named Rain Classroom with Tsinghua University. Leveraging its cutting-edge email technology, SendCloud will provide high-efficiency email services to Rain Classroom. This cooperation underscores Rain Classroom’s recognition of SendCloud’s robust service capabilities.



Rain Classroom is a research exchange and application platform designated by the Online Education Research Center of the Ministry of Education of the PRC. It is dedicated to building a new interactive teaching and learning scenario based on information technology, promoting innovation in educational paradigms and teaching concepts, and facilitating the deep integration of technology into teaching and learning.

SendCloud has been committed to providing tens of thousands of enterprise customers with efficient and secure email and SMS sending services, as well as accurate and timely relevant data reports. By partnering with Rain Classroom, SendCloud has further expanded its business footprint in the education sector, applied its technology and expertise to the sector, and brought new vitality to education reform.

As a partner of Rain Classroom, SendCloud provides a stable and reliable email sending service for the platform. Educational institutions and teachers can leverage SendCloud's robust features to distribute vital information such as pre-class reminders, homework notifications, and exam schedules, ensuring timely messaging and prompt feedback from students.

In addition, SendCloud's accurate and timely data reporting function also provides important data support for customers. This cooperation once again demonstrates SendCloud's leading position in technology innovation and services, and its ability to continue to help enterprises across industries achieve digital transformation and improve efficiency. Going forward, SendCloud will continue to enhance its product and service capabilities and help customers in more industries achieve digital transformation.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

