Green Thumb to Open RISE Dispensary Port Orange in Florida, its 90th Retail Location in the Nation, on December 15

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Port Orange, the Company’s 14th location in Florida and 90th nationwide, will open on December 15. RISE Port Orange will host a patient appreciation event on December 23, with profits from the day going toward M4MM (Minorities for Medical Marijuana) .



“We are thrilled to expand our presence on the east coast of Florida with the opening of RISE Port Orange,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “This store marks our first RISE location in Volusia County and the seventh new store we have opened in the Sunshine State this year. We look forward to welcoming more patients to the RISE experience and making a positive impact in the local community.”

Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) is a purpose-driven nonprofit organization that provides education and programs to build a more accessible and equitable cannabis industry.

RISE Port Orange is located at 4041 S. Nova Road in Port Orange, FL. The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Green Thumb joined the Florida community in 2018 and operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead where the Company cultivates and produces its branded products. Green Thumb’s cultivation and manufacturing practices reflect the highest quality standards to ensure all its products offer a true-to-plant, consistent experience. The Company’s retail brand, RISE Dispensaries, is committed to expanding access to well-being through cannabis and making a positive impact on the communities it serves. In addition to RISE Port Orange, there are 13 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including locations in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Sun City Center, Tampa and West Palm Beach, with delivery services available at each location. All RISE Dispensaries in Florida offer products from Green Thumb’s award-winning family of brands, including RYTHM premium flower and full spectrum vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, and &Shine flower, pre-rolls, vapes and chews.

For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email RISEmed@gtigrows.com . For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings or other services, visit https://risecannabis.com/ .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 90 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the expected growth of the Company. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com , including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

