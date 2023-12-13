GlobalFoundries Named to “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024” List

MALTA, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) has been named to Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024.” It marks the second consecutive year GF was included on Newsweek’s list, and is the latest recognition of GF’s longstanding commitment to ESG (environment, social, and corporate governance) and environmentally sustainable manufacturing.



“We are proud to have our ESG efforts recognized and to be included on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the second year in a row,” said Stacey Barrick, GF’s global head of ESG. “GF is committed to environmentally sustainable manufacturing and to being a world-class employer. Corporate responsibility and ESG are fundamental to who we are as a company, and factor into every decision we make.”

Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG. The analysis is based on key performance indicators from publicly available information as well as a public survey of 17,000 U.S. residents about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final 2024 list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

In 2023, GF’s ESG efforts were recognized by rating agency Morningstar Sustainalytics, which maintained GF’s “Low Risk” rating and named GF to its “2023 Industry Top-Rated ESG Companies” list. GF also maintained its “Prime” Corporate ESG rating from ISS in 2023.

Learn more about ESG and corporate responsibility at GF and see a full list of the company’s ESG recognitions at: https://gf.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development, and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. Or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Media Contacts:

Michael Mullaney

michael.mullaney@gf.com