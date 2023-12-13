FedLearn and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Unique, AI Capabilities and Specialized Online Training to the Public Sector

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and RESTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedLearn, the first-to-market, online, artificial intelligence-powered learning solutions provider offering content specialized and contextualized to federal government mission areas, particularly in the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as FedLearn’s Master Government Aggregator®, making its products available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.



“FedLearn is thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to provide public sector agencies with access to our AI-enabled training opportunities,” said Dr. J. Keith Dunbar, founder and chief executive officer at FedLearn. “Carahsoft’s outreach capabilities and strong market presence is crucial for our continued growth as we work to meet the workforce upskilling and reskilling needs of today to ensure the public sector is ready for the mission requirements of tomorrow.”

FedLearn offers distinctive AI-powered training solutions tailored specifically for the public sector and contractor organizations. Utilizing proprietary AI algorithms, FedLearn assesses learner engagement and “learning absorption”—or learner understanding of an online course or content. The AI also adapts to learner behaviors to provide relevant online courses and content for review. These innovative capabilities optimize investment returns by enabling rapid skill development and improvement in subject areas deemed crucial by agency leaders to meet evolving mission requirements.

In addition, FedLearn’s AI provides individuals with personalized recommendations for supplementary content from its online learning platform that are aligned with their professional interests and learning goals. FedLearn boasts a growing catalog of self-paced courses and content spanning vital subjects such as AI and data literacy, cybersecurity, intelligence analysis, quantum technologies and spectrum warfare. Customers and learners also benefit from access to FedLearn’s micro-courses and an ever-expanding repository of publicly available content on critical defense and intelligence topics. FedLearn’s online learning solutions are not only cost-effective but also scalable and can adapt to evolving agency needs in tandem with the subject matter.

“We are excited to incorporate FedLearn’s tailored virtual learning solutions for government employees to our portfolio,” said Michael Shrader, vice president of intelligence and innovative solutions at Carahsoft. “In today’s landscape, public sector employees are required to possess a diverse skillset that covers a wide range of subjects. Through collaboration with FedLearn and our reseller network, we can introduce FedLearn’s unique AI-enabled, online learning platform to our public sector customers and improve the professional development of their workforces.”

FedLearn’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or FedLearn@Carahsoft.com.

