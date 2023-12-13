AGS Partners With Three Rivers Resort to Deliver An AGS-Exclusive Table Games Floor

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence, Oregon upgraded its casino floor last month to exclusively utilize AGS table products. Included in the installation are 12 of AGS’ award-winning progressive systems Bonus Spin™ Xtreme, which links all table games on the floor to form a single progressive jackpot. This install marks the first Bonus Spin Xtreme progressive in Oregon and the nationwide launch of Bonus Spin Xtreme on a craps table.



“For years, manufacturers have poured significant innovation into their slot products. It’s commendable to see AGS elevate table games to a new level with Bonus Spin Xtreme. Our guests have already embraced the game with jackpots totaling over $125,000 in the first month,” said Rick Ray, Three Rivers Casino Director of Gaming.





The casino didn’t stop there. Three Rivers Casino installed a multitude of AGS premium felt games: Jackpot Hold’Em™, 3 Card™ and Dealer Open Pai Gow™, and blackjack side bets: Lucky Lucky® and Buster Blackjack®. In addition, each card table holds AGS’ ultra-reliable and highly efficient single-deck shuffler, Pax S®, making its debut in an Oregon casino.

“Our partnership with Three Rivers is a testament to how we continue to innovate and broaden our product catalog, enhance the technology in our table game product portfolio, and achieve the right amount of depth to be able to fully outfit the table games floor,” said John Hemberger, AGS Senior Vice President and General Manager, Tables. “As a company, we feel more energized than ever to continue to push the envelope with what’s possible in the tables space and help casino operators deliver a superior experience to their players.”

About Bonus Spin™ Xtreme

Bonus Spin™ Xtreme is an award-winning, proprietary side bet progressive system with patent game mechanics built by the global gaming supplier, AGS. Three concentric wheels provide the ability to award one unique jackpot winner, while simultaneously awarding all participating players a community prize. Bonus Spin Xtreme has the capability of linking to all table games on a casino floor offering a single shared progressive and requiring only one seed. Bonus Spin Xtreme provides quickly growing jackpots that make for an exciting side bet to any table game.

About PlayAGS, Inc.

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

©2023 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.